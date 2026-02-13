Dallas Pulse Top Omaha in Five-Set Victory

Omaha, Neb. - The Dallas PULSE (6-3), North Texas' women's professional volleyball team, outlasted the Omaha Supernovas (7-4) in five sets (25-16, 17-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-11) at CHI Health Center on Thursday night to even the season series, 1-1.

PULSE Outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz delivered a season-best performance, totaling 30 kills on a .312 hitting percentage to earn player of the game honors. Mimi Colyer added 17 kills and nine digs, while outside hitter Kaylee Cox made first start of the season at opposite, finishing with nine kills. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson posted her eighth double-double of the season with 49 assists and 16 digs.

Omaha was led by outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller with 14 kills, followed by outside hitter Emily Londot with 13. Middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo chipped in 10 kills for the Supernovas.

Dallas set the tone early from the service line, finishing with three aces while limiting errors. An Omaha service error sparked a decisive 5-0 run in the opening frame, highlighted by two Colyer aces and kills from Cox and Maldonado Diaz, helping the PULSE build separation en route to a 25-16 first-set win.

Omaha responded in the second, hitting .481 and keeping Dallas out of system. The PULSE hit .171 in the set as the Supernovas leveled out the match.

The PULSE regained control in the third behind the connection between Valentin-Anderson and Maldonado Diaz. "I told her it was hard for me not to go to her," Valentin-Anderson said. "When she's playing like that, when Mimi is playing like that, it's hard not to." Diaz recorded 10 kills in the set alone, hitting .421 in the frame. "Having the options of shots like hitting cross, hitting deep, tipping - that many options helped to build my confidence," said Diaz.

The Supernovas fought their way back from a 9-13 deficit to take a 19-18 lead and used a 6-1 run to send the match to a fifth set. In the fifth, Dallas stayed composed. After five ties, the PULSE created a late separation and sealed the 15-11 victory to secure the 3-2 match win.

Dallas continues its road stretch Saturday, Feb. 14, against the Columbus Fury at Nationwide Arena. First serve is set for 6 p.m. CT on The Roku Channel.







