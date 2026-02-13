Fury Host Galentine's Night Versus Dallas on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury host the Dallas Pulse for Galentine's Night on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena. Tickets are still available to purchase for Saturday night.

THE SERIES

This is the second meeting between the Columbus Fury and the Dallas Pulse, with the Pulse winning the first ever match between the teams on Jan. 29. Major League Volleyball added the Dallas Pulse as an expansion franchise for the 2026 season.

THE OPPONENT

The Dallas Pulse, Major League Volleyball's newest team, currently sit second in the MLV standings with a 6-3 overall record. Dallas is led by first-year head coach Shannon Winzer, who brings an extensive resume, most notably serving as head coach of Canada's Women's National Team from 2021 to 2024. The Pulse features a balanced offensive attack anchored by a pair of outside hitters, including 2025 MLV first overall pick Mimi Colyer out of Wisconsin and Sofia Maldonado Díaz from Louisville.

UNLEASH THE FURY

- The Fury features a roster filled with international experience, looking to improve on the foundation created over the first two seasons.

- Columbus' roster also features four Ohio natives, Megan Lush, Ashley Evans, Raina Terry and Abby Walker, who will once again be playing volleyball in the Buckeye State.

- Head Coach Ángel Pérez returns for his third season at the helm after signing a multi-year contract extension in August.

- There have been promising signs for the Columbus Fury this season, with four losses being extremely close matches. The first loss came to Omaha in a four-set match where every set was decided by three points or less. Three other losses were in five sets, with the loss to Indy having the highest-scoring fifth set in MLV history (22-20).

- The Fury lead Major League Volleyball with 103 total blocks and 3.03 blocks per set through five weeks of the season. Columbus has had double-digit blocks in six matches, including a franchise record 17 blocks in the Jan. 10 loss to Omaha.

- With the Fury's strong presence at the net, they have held opponents to a .222 hitting percentage this season which ranks third-best in MLV.

- Raina Terry has had a big start to the year, following up on her solid rookie season. The Marengo, Ohio native is third in MLV with 164 points and is first with 4.82 points per set. Terry has had double-digit kills in every match and has three double-doubles as well.

- Regan Pittman-Nelson has been a force at the net for the Fury this season, leading the league with 26 total blocks and 0.90 blocks per set. Pittman-Nelson has also been an offensive threat, scoring double-digit points in six matches this season.

- The Fury join the Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL) and the Columbus Crew (MLS) as the major league teams representing the city.

BLOCK PARTY

Through the first five weeks of the season, the Columbus Fury lead Major League Volleyball with 103 total blocks and 3.03 blocks per set. The Fury have five more blocks than any other team in the league. Columbus has recorded double-digit blocks in six of their eight matches this season and in the narrow loss to Omaha the Fury set a franchise record with 17 total blocks.

THE RETURNERS

Megan Lush, Raina Terry and Abby Walker - all Ohio natives - return for another season with the Columbus Fury in 2026. The duo of Terry and Walker were drafted in 2024 and played big roles for the Fury as rookies last season.

Terry made an immediate impact, finishing second on the team with 2.55 kills per set (194 kills) and 3.11 points per set (236) after being selected with the 11th overall pick. Walker led the team in blocks and hitting percentage after being taken with the 32nd overall pick.

Lush, the two-time team captain and 2025 MLV All-Star, had another great all-around season for the Fury in 2025, finishing with 163 kills, 220 digs, 22 blocks and nine service aces.

THE NEWCOMERS

The Columbus Fury signed several high-impact free agents in August, adding more experience and size to the roster. Among those free agents is setter Ashley Evans - an Ohio native - who played last season for Bergamo in the Italian league after being the MLV assists leader during the league's inaugural season in 2024.

Another standout signing is libero Aleksandra Jegdic, who was a member of the 2022 World Championship winning Serbian national team. She is a highly experienced professional, with 15 years of experience across Europe.

Additionally, the Fury added middle blocker Rachel Gomez, setter Audrey Pak and middle blocker Regan Pittman in August. Columbus later signed middle blocker Rainelle Jones, an MLV veteran and Fury fan favorite from the 2024 season, outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge, libero Kamaile Hiapo and opposite Kashauna Williams.

THE ROOKIES

With a plan of adding "point scorers" to the roster during the 2025 MLV Draft, the Columbus Fury did just that by adding Flormarie Heredia Colon (Miami), Maya Winterhoff (App State) and free agent Akasha Anderson (Purdue). Heredia Colon, an outside hitter from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, led the NCAA in kills as a senior in 2025 and set the Miami record for career kills. Winterhoff, a middle blocker, led the Sun Belt in hitting percentage for a third-consecutive season in 2025, while Anderson, an outside hitter, was named All-Big Ten Second Team in her final collegiate season.

