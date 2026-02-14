Supernovas Land MLV Digs-Per-Set Leader Elena Oglivie in Trade with Grand Rapids

Published on February 13, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Elena Oglivie with the Grand Rapids Rise

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are excited to announce the acquisition of libero Elena Oglivie (uh-LEN-uh OAG-liv-ee), who leads the MLV in digs per set, in a trade with the Grand Rapids Rise.

As part of the deal, Omaha also secured the rights to the Rise's 2026 first-round pick in the MLV Draft, while libero Morgan Hentz will join Grand Rapids.

"We're extremely excited to bring Elena to Omaha. She has proven herself at the highest levels of the game, and we're confident her experience and championship background will make an immediate impact on our team," said Team President & Co-Owner Diane Mendenhall. "Just as important, she is a natural fit for the culture we've built here. Elena's work ethic, competitiveness and team-first mindset align with our standards, and we believe she will integrate seamlessly into an already strong locker room.

"We are also incredibly grateful for everything Morgan gave to this organization. She embodied what it means to be a Supernova through her professionalism, leadership, and accountability. This move provides Morgan the opportunity to be closer to home and compete in a full-time libero role. We're proud of what she accomplished here and sincerely wish her continued success in this next chapter. As we say, once a Supernova, always a Supernova."

Oglivie arrives in Omaha as one of the defensive leaders in MLV, leading the league in digs per set, establishing a league-best 3.86 mark across 35 sets. She's also strong in serve receive, recording a 61% positive pass rate, which is second among starting liberos. She's racked up 135 digs through the first nine matches of the season, which is an average of 15 per match.

Oglivie was originally drafted No. 29 overall in the fourth round of the 2024 MLV Draft by the Rise. As the team's primary libero during her rookie campaign, the Hawaii native finished third overall in MLV with 392 digs while ranking fourth in digs per set with 3.77. Her serve-receive performance was another standout aspect of her rookie campaign, posting a 54% positive pass rate across nearly 19 receptions per match.

Heralding from Honolulu, Hawaii, Oglivie has round success on the international scene, winning two gold medals with the U.S. Women's National Team Program. She helped the U.S. take top team honors at the 2019 U19 World Championships and this past summer at the 2025 NORCECA Pan American Cup Final Six.

A two-time AVCA All-American and Pac-12 Libero of the Year at Stanford (2021-2024), Oglivie helped the Cardinal to consecutive Pac-12 titles (2022, 2023) and was part of three teams that reached the NCAA Regional Finals. In her five seasons at Stanford, she racked up 2,075 digs in 136 matches (495 sets) with 537 assists, 109 aces and 28 kills.

Oglivie is expected to make her debut when the Supernovas return to Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center this Sunday, Feb. 15 when Omaha takes on the Orlando Valkyries for the franchise's Pink Out match. First serve is set for 5 p.m. CST on VICE TV and can be heard worldwide on the Supernovas Radio Network.

