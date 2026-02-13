Atlanta Vibe Travel to Face Grand Rapids Saturday

The Atlanta Vibe are back on the road Saturday to face the Grand Rapids Rise.

Atlanta is coming off a 3-2 road win over the Orlando Valkyries on February 6 and topped the Rise, 3-0, in a previous meeting on January 11.

The Vibe (4-4) and Rise (2-7) share several familiarities. Vibe Middle Blocker Raven Colvin will play against her former team. Atlanta Rookie Outside Hitter Ava Martin and Rise Outside Hitter Allison Mayfield both hail from Overland Park, Kansas. Atlanta Opposite Hitter Anna Dixon and Libero Elli McKissock face off against fellow University of Florida volleyball alumnas Carli Snyder and Rhamat Alhassan.

The Vibe meet Grand Rapids Saturday at 7 PM ET. The match will stream on YouTube.







