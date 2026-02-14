Valkyries Drop Third Straight Despite Strong Defensive Effort at Indy

Published on February 13, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries, reigning 2025 Major League Volleyball champions, dropped their third straight match Friday night, falling to the Indy Ignite on the road, 3-1 (21-25, 25-20, 22-25, 20-25).

The Valkyries entered the contest shorthanded, without three key starters in Brittany Abercrombie, Chompoo Guedpard and Charitie Luper who were all out due to injury. The constant adjustments have become a theme early this season, as the Valkyries have rolled out nine different starting lineups through their first 10 matches.

Orlando has now been without reigning league MVP Brittany Abercrombie for three consecutive contests, while also missing both Luper and Guedpard in two of those three matches. With Naya Shime, Hannah Maddux and Hannah Pukis stepping into expanded roles, Orlando competed but ultimately finished the night hitting .160 as a team. Maddux led the offense with 13 kills, hitting .085.

One of the bright spots for Orlando came in the middle. Rookie Bre Kelley tied a career high with eight kills on an efficient .440 hitting percentage and added two blocks. Just two months removed from concluding her collegiate career at Pitt, Kelley quickly carved out a consistent role, making her sixth consecutive start Friday night.

"I think I've adjusted pretty decently to the speed and communication difference from college to pro over the past month and a half," Kelley said postgame. "I'm excited to continue growing and can't wait to see what it'll look like by the end of this year."

Defensively, the Valkyries were all over Indy's offensive game plan, limiting them to their lowest hitting percentage of the season at .162 and also tying a season-high with 15 blocks.

Head coach Amy Pauly emphasized the positives in the midst of the skid.

"I've said all year long we have the depth; we just haven't learned how to put it all together yet," Pauly said. "It's a long season. I know it feels rough right now with losing at home last weekend and then going on a three-game losing streak, but every game we're doing something positive that's going to push us forward. We'll get healthy, and by the time we do, everyone else will have learned a lot of lessons that are going to make us a stronger unit."

Notes:

Orlando matched their season-high with 15 blocks; Last time that happened was opening night vs. Grand Rapids

Hannah Maddux recorded four service aces, moving her to second place in the league with 11 total

Orlando held Indy to its lowest hitting percentage of the season (.162)

Bre Kelley finished with eight kills, hitting .440

Next Match: Orlando Valkyries (5-5) at Omaha Supernovas (7-4) | Sunday, February 15, 6:00 p.m. ET | CHI Health Center| VICE TV







