Ignite Return to Winning Ways, Hang Onto First Place in MLV

February 13, 2026

FISHERS, Ind. - Friday the 13th posed no issues for the Indy Ignite, who rolled past the injury-depleted Orlando Valkyries in front of an appreciative crowd at Fishers Event Center. The victory improved the Ignite to 7-2 this season and allowed them to maintain sole possession of first place in Major League Volleyball.

Indy triumphed by scores of 25-21, 20-25, 25-22 and 25-20, led by a record-tying performance from Azhani Tealer. The fan favorite and All-MLV opposite hitter equaled Indy franchise records for points scored in a set (11 in the first) and points in a four-set match (27), highlighted by 23 kills and a sparking 51.1 percent kill percentage.

"Mia did a really good job setting me," Tealer said, handing out an assist of her own in complimenting Ignite setter Mia Tuaniga, who finished with 47 assists. "We have been working a lot on some stuff all week long and implementing that, and I feel like defensively what they were doing kind of worked well for me."

Hearing Tealer's humble reply, Ignite coach Lauren Bertolacci immediately cast the spotlight back on her top offensive threat on this night.

"I'm gonna interrupt. Americans are way too humble, honestly. Your performance is on you," Bertolacci said, looking at Tealer, "so good job. Way too humble."

Tealer played a key role in the first set as Indy rallied from a 9-6 deficit with an 8-0 run that began with three straight Tealer kills. She finished the set with nine kills in 11 attempts resulting in an outstanding kill percentage (81.8) and efficiency (72.7). Add in two blocks and Tealer scored 11 points in the set to tie the Ignite standard for a set that she established last season.

Orlando went on a mid-set run of its own in the second frame, sprinting from a 12-all tie with an 8-1 burst. Indy closed within 22-20 late but the Valkyries scored the last three points to even the match at a set apiece.

A seesaw third set saw the Ignite jump to a 6-2 lead, fall behind 11-10, go back ahead 17-13 and then slip into a 22-22 tie. Middle blocker Cara Cresse and Tealer followed with back-to-back kills and Anna DeBeer sealed the set win with her third service ace of the night, each catching the top of the net and dropping safely to the court before being touched. Tuaniga racked up 14 assists in the set.

The Ignite put things away in the fourth set behind a pair of spurts (6-0 and 6-1) to build a lead of as much as seven points. Orlando fended off three match points before a Valkyrie service error clinched the victory for the Ignite. Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh led the way in the final set with five kills and eight digs, completing a double-double for the match with 10 kills and 12 digs.

"I think I played terrible, but it doesn't really matter," Member-Meneh said. "Just making sure that I'm doing what I need to do to help the team win. If that means I'm not having a good offensive night, then who cares? Then let's make sure I'm getting in for defense, making sure I'm trying to pass good balls so that Mia can set people like 'Z' (Tealer) who are terminating every time she gets a set. At the end of the day, just having grit and trying not to let your mental game go down just because your performance is going down, who cares? All that matters is getting a W at the end, which we did, and so I'm grateful for that."

Tealer's 27 points tied the number Member-Meneh scored in a four-set win over the same Orlando team, in the Ignite's first match in franchise history January 11, 2025.

Orlando played tonight without opposite hitter and reigning MLV regular-season Most Valuable Player Brittany Abercrombie, setter and MLV postseason MVP Chompoo Geudpard and outside hitter Charitie Luper. Still, Bertolacci knew the Valkyries wouldn't go quietly.

"Before the game, we said we want to outhustle them, we want to outwork them, we want to out aggressive them," the Ignite coach said. "And we did, then we didn't, and then we reminded ourselves and we did again. Again, it wasn't our perfect game in some aspects, but I think we just need to keep demonstrating that it's important to know how to win in those moments anyway, and those controllables are important."

The Ignite have the chance to avenge their most recent loss when they host San Diego at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. The first 1,000 fans through the doors receive a free Ignite scarf as part of the Winter Games Celebration. Following the match, the Ignite will host a Faith & Family Event presented by Thrivent, where families, groups and community members can gather for a courtside conversation with Ignite athletes sharing their personal faith journeys. Tickets are available at IndyIgniteVB.com.

