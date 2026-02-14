Rise Acquire Two-Time MLV Libero of the Year Morgan Hentz in Historic Trade with Omaha

Published on February 13, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise on Friday announced the first trade in franchise history, acquiring libero Morgan Hentz (HENTS) from the Omaha Supernovas in exchange for libero Elena Oglivie and the Rise's first-round pick in the 2026 MLV Draft.

Hentz, a 5-foot-9 native of Lakeside Park, Kentucky, was named MLV Libero of the Year and All-League First Team in 2024 and 2025 with the Atlanta Vibe. She led the league in digs per set in both seasons, set the league single-season record with 508 digs in 2025, and has played for Team USA, winning two gold medals at the USA Volleyball Cup.

This season with Omaha, Hentz has played 46 sets, recording a league-leading 157 digs and 26 assists. Hentz had a season-high 23 digs against the Rise on Feb. 1.

Hentz is expected to make her Rise debut at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, when Grand Rapids hosts the Vibe at 7 p.m.

"Morgan has had so many great experiences throughout her volleyball career," said Rise Head Coach and VP of Volleyball Operations Cathy George. "Morgan and her team won three national championships at Stanford and since then has been a member of the USA Senior National Team. She's been honored as the MLV Libero of the Year the past two seasons and will add a wealth of experience to our roster. She's just an all-around good person."

Both liberos previously attended Stanford University, with Oglivie playing from 2020 to 2024 and Hentz from 2016 to 2019.

While at Stanford, Hentz won three NCAA national titles in 2016, 2018, and 2019, and three Pac-12 Championships in 2017, 2018, and 2019. She was a three-time AVCA and VolleyballMag.com First Team All-American from 2017-2019, earned 2019 ESPNW All-America First Team honors, and was a three-time All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 Libero of the Year.

Oglivie departs Grand Rapids as the franchise's all-time leader in digs with 527. This season, she has played 35 sets, registering 135 digs and 20 assists. In her 2025 rookie season, Oglivie appeared in all 28 matches (104 sets) for the Rise, recording a team-record 392 digs and 82 assists, with 15 or more digs in 13 matches.

She made her professional debut with the Rise on Jan. 10, 2025, at the Vegas Thrill and was selected in the fourth round, 29th overall, of the 2024 college draft. Oglivie also won gold with the U.S. National Team at the 2025 NORCECA Women's Final Six.

"Elena has meant a great deal to our team, and this was not an easy decision," George said. "She's been an important part of our family here in Grand Rapids. So, it's hard to let her go, but we know that she's going to excel in Omaha and continue to grow her game. We thank her for her time here and wish her nothing but the best."







