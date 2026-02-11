Supernovas Bring Five-Match Win Streak Home to Face Dallas, Host Orlando for Pink Out

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, return home riding a franchise-record five-match winning streak and are set to begin a two-match homestand Thursday, Feb. 12, against the expansion team Dallas Pulse before facing the defending MLV champion Orlando Valkyries for the third time this season Sunday, Feb. 15.

Omaha will face Dallas for the second time in a week, with Thursday's match serving as Heroes Night on Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center. First serve is set for 7 p.m. CST. The Supernovas will then turn around to battle the Valkyries in the franchise's Pink Out match at 5 p.m. CST on Sunday.

Thursday's match will be broadcast statewide on News Channel Nebraska and streamed worldwide on the MLV YouTube channel for out-of-state viewers. Sunday's match will air nationally on VICE TV, marking Omaha's first appearance on one of MLV's newest television partners.

Both matches can also be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by flagship station KRCO 660 AM.

Match Details vs. Dallas

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (7-3) vs. Dallas Pulse (5-3)

When: Thursday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. CST

Where: Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Watch: News Channel Nebraska / MLV YouTube channel

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App

Match Notes

Season Series: Second of four meetings, first of two at CHI Health Center

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 1-0 (Feb. 5, 2026, last matchup, 3-0 Omaha)

Match Details at Orlando

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (7-3) vs. Orlando Valkyries (5-4)

When: Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. CST

Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Watch: VICE TV (Cable Subscription Required)

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App

Match Notes

Season Series: Third of four meetings, two of two at CHI Health Center

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 7-3 (Feb. 8, 2026, last matchup, 3-2 Omaha)

Entering the week on a franchise-record five-match win streak, the Supernovas are set for rematches against the two teams they defeated last week as part of an unbeaten road swing.

Omaha swept Dallas last Thursday, Feb. 5 in the first-ever meeting between the two franchises. The Supernovas hammered their way to a franchise-best .391 hitting percentage as opposite Emily Londot led the way with 16 points. Reagan Cooper tallied a team-leading 14 kills on a .433 clip and Brooke Nuneviller logged another double-double with 11 kills (.357) and 12 digs.

Omaha followed up with a comeback win against the Valkyries in Orlando last Sunday. Cooper continued to showcase her offensive firepower with a team-high 25 points on 23 kills (.396) and two blocks. Nuneviller recorrded her eighth double-double in the first 10 matches of the season with 17 kills and 16 digs. The reigning Outside Hitter of the Year was stellar in the decisive fifth set, putting down five kills while rookie middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt came up clutch with seven digs to finish with a career-high nine for the afternoon.

Dallas currently sits third in the league with a 5-3 record having bounced back from their loss to Omaha with a 3-1 victory over the Grand Rapids Rise. The Pulse offense ranks as the most efficient in the league with a .262 team hitting percentage and relies heavily on 2025 MLV No. 1 overall draft pick Mimi Colyer. The Wisconsin product leads Dallas in points (136) and kills (120), which is both top four in the league. Colyer is coming off one of the best matches of her early pro career, swinging for 22 kills on a .320 efficiency. Supernovas franchise legend Natalia Valentín-Anderson returns to the place where she spent the first two MLV seasons, helping Omaha to the inaugural 2024 MLV Championship and 2025 MLV Regular Season crown. She's dishing out 11.35 assists per set to rank third in the league, and is one of only three setters to eclipse the 11.0 assits per set mark.

Orlando is now fourth in the league standings after losing back-to-back five setters to Atlanta and Omaha last weekend. The Valkyries have been hit with the injury bug as the duo of opposite Brittany Abercrombie and setter Chompoo Guedpard missed the match against the Supernovas last Sunday and are questionable heading into this weekend's matches. Abercrombie, the league's reigning MVP, leads the Orlando offense with 118 kills and 129 points. She is followed closely by second-year pro outside Charitie Luper out of Louisville with 107 kills. Orlando is also one of the league's top serving teams. Ace leader Natalie Foster spearheads that effort with a league-leading 24 through nine matches.

THE COOPER EFFECT

Supernovas outside hitter Reagan Cooper has been one of the primary drivers behind Omaha's franchise record five-match winning streak, which began when she entered the starting lineup for the first time against Indy on Jan. 24.

The second-year Supernova has averaged 4.71 points per set since joining the lineup, including 4.14 kills per set, along with nine blocks and two aces.

Cooper has already matched her Supernovas career high in kills twice during this five-match run. Her 23 kills and two blocks came up clutch in Omaha's 3-2 win over San Diego on Jan. 30. In the Supernovas most recent outing at Orlando, the Kansas graduate matched her kill total of 23 on a .400 hitting percentage alongside two blocks.

BEFORE COOPER CATEGORY AFTER COOPER

2-3 W/L Record 5-0

1.90 Blocks Per Set 2.32

0.225 Team Hitting% 0.295

DEFYING THE PASS

The Supernovas have become an outlier in MLV history when it comes to poor passing, finding ways to win despite passing at 35% positive or lower four times in franchise history.

Of those 17 matches that the 35% threshold has been met, only six times has that team gone on to win - and Omaha accounts for four of them.

Among all 17 performances, the Supernovas make up three of the top four hitting percentages, including the top mark of 0.362, which is 77 percentage points higher than San Diego's 0.285.

Sunday's match against the Valkyries also marked just the seventh time in the 17 contests that a team recorded double-digit blocks. Omaha has reached that mark three times, including the top two totals of 16 and 13 stuffs.

Of the seven teams that have posted a positive pass percentage of 35% or lower, only three have won their match and Omaha is the only unbeaten team among them (4-0).

THE SECOND-YEAR SURGE

After a slow start in January to begin her second professional season, middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo has become a lethal offensive option for the Supernovas attack.

In her first four appearances of the season, the Kansas graduate recorded six kills compared to seven errors. Once the calendar moved to February, she's responded with 24 kills and two errors in the last three matches.

Onabanjo has set multiple career highs this season already, highlighted by her .600 hitting percentage at Orlando on Feb. 8, four blocks at Indy on Jan. 24 and eight digs in the Supernovas five-set win against San Diego on Jan. 30.

JANUARY CATEGORY FEBRUARY

14 | 0.82 Points | Per Set 29 | 2.42

6 | 0.35 Kills | Per Set 24 | 2.00

34 Total Attacks 40

-0.029 Hitting % 0.550

0 Aces 2

NUNEVILLER'S MVP-CALIBER START

Supernovas outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller has put together the best start in her pro career with eight double-doubles in the first 10 matches.

Entering Thursday, Nuneviller leads MLV in kills (168) and points (182) while ranking second in kills per set (4.00) as well as fourth in both points per set (4.33) and total digs (132). She's also eighth in digs per set (3.14).

Her 168 points across the first five weeks of the 2026 season marks the best start for Nuneviller in her Supernovas career. For comparison, she collected 148 points through the first 10 matches in 2025, and 150 points in 2024. That's a 12% total point increase from 2024 to 2026.

