Major League Volleyball All-Star Voting Now Open

Published on February 19, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







For the second straight season, Major League Volleyball fans will have a major influence on which stars take the court for the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star match. Fans are encouraged to make selections and vote for team rosters beginning Thursday, February 19.

The second MLV All-Star Match is scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando. It will be broadcast on CBS Network Television at Noon ET.

Fans should visit ProVolleyball.com/vote to select two players per position, with final rosters containing 12 players per squad. The votes are grouped among outside hitters, opposite hitters, middle blockers, liberos and setters.

Fan voting will take place over the next three weeks. Fans can submit their votes daily (once every 24 hours). Every player on MLV team rosters is eligible and the top vote recipients will earn automatic inclusion on the 2026 MLV All-Star rosters. Additional players will be selected by the coaches and league office.

The All-Star Voting is powered by WIT, the leading fan engagement platform for over 150 professional teams and league offices across North America, including several members of Major League Volleyball.

Tickets for the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star match are now available. Fans interested in tickets - or those to any match in Major League Volleyball - can purchase them via links at the MLV Tickets Central page on the league website.

Atlanta Vibe Roster Transactions

Signed Alicia Andrew (Middle Blocker)







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.