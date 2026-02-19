Vote Valkyries: Send Orlando's Best to the 2026 MLV All-Star Match

ORLANDO, Fla. - Valkyries fans, it's your time to shine by helping get your favorite Valkyries players to the 2026 AdventHealth Major League Volleyball All-Star Match. Fan voting is officially underway at ProVolleyball.com/vote and will run for the next three weeks as fans help determine who will compete in the league's second annual All-Star showcase, set for Saturday, March 28 at Addition Financial Arena. The match will air live on CBS Network Television at Noon ET, bringing the sport's brightest stars to a national audience, right here in Orlando.

All 15 active Valkyries players are eligible for selection. Fans may vote once every 24 hours and can select two players per position. The top vote-getters at each position will earn automatic spots on the 12-player All-Star rosters, with additional selections made by MLV coaches and the league office.

Valkyries Players on the 2026 All-Star Ballot

Outside Hitters: Charitie Luper, Hannah Maddux, Courtney Schwan, Lindsey Vander Weide

Middle Blockers: Kaz Brown, Natalie Foster, Bre Kelley, Colby Neal

Opposite Hitters: Brittany Abercrombie, Naya Shime

Liberos: Emmy Klika, Teodora Pusic

Setters: Chompoo Guedpard, Mac Podraza, Hannah Pukis

Brittany Abercrombie, Kaz Brown and Chompoo Guedpard were three of the four Orlando players voted to compete in last year's MLV All-Star Match in Indy. Charitie Luper and Hannah Maddux also competed in last season's All-Star match while representing the Vegas Thrill.

"We are thrilled for the city of Orlando and can't wait to host volleyball's biggest stars on a national stage for the All-Star match," said Sarah Ratzlaff, Vice President of Business Operations and Strategic Partnerships for the Orlando Valkyries. "It's going be an awesome event for volleyball fans all across the country."

Tickets for the second pro volleyball All-Star Match in history are now available. Fans interested in tickets - or those to any match in Major League Volleyball - can purchase them via links at the MLV Tickets Central page on the MLV website.







