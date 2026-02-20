Atlanta Vibe Cruise Past Columbus 3-1 at Home

The Atlanta Vibe scored an emphatic 3-1 victory over Columbus at home Thursday.

Atlanta took the first set, 25-23, after scoring the final five points in a ferocious comeback down 23-20 through a combined nine kills from Outside Hitter Leah Edmond and Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones.

"For them to compete like they did and pull out that first set was literally a gamechanger," Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth said. "I thought it changed the whole momentum of the match."

Columbus rebounded in the second set for a 25-16 win.

The Vibe wrestled the lead back in the third set with a 25-18 win behind four kills and three digs from Outside Hitter Taylor Smith.

Atlanta closed out the victory with a decisive 25-13 result in the fourth set keyed through another four kill effort from Smith.

"I thought we were deserving of this win the way that this team has been working the past couple of weeks," Banwarth said. "Unfortunately, we didn't see that manifest itself in Grand Rapids, so it's nice to come away with a dub and see the fruits of our labor."

Smith was a powerhouse in her first start of the season - racking up 13 kills, nine digs and a block.

Smith has focused on getting her feet to the ball in recent practices and that she emphasized energy in this opportunity.

"I try not just to give my play, but at least my energy, too," Smith said. "Just try and uplift everyone else."

Awoleye made her first start of the season as well, patrolling the net for four blocks to go with seven kills and three digs. Libero Britt Rampelberg added a season-high 20 digs to the defensive effort.

The Middle Blocker has emphasized hand placement and discipline at the net in practice and said her source of pride is her blocking.

"When other things aren't going well, I'm supposed to be a wall at this net and I'm going to be a wall," Awoleye said. "That's my mindset."

Atlanta is back at home Saturday for a match against the Indy Ignite at Gas South Arena on February 21 at 6 pm ET.







