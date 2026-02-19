Rise Travel to Dallas for Sunday Afternoon Showdown

This Week's Match

RISE (3-7) at Dallas Pulse (7-3) // Sun., Feb. 22 // 3 p.m. // Comerica Center

Watch: Victory+ at 3 p.m.

Season Series: 0-1 Overall, 0-1 Away. Second of four meetings overall, second of two at Comerica Center

All-Time Regular Season Series: 0-1 Overall, 0-1 Away

Noteworthy: Two weeks ago on Feb. 8, the Dallas Pulse defeated the Grand Rapids Rise in four sets in the first meeting between the two franchises. Grand Rapids claimed the opening set before Dallas responded by taking the next three. The Pulse were fueled by 2025 MLV first overall draft pick Mimi Colyer, who posted a match-high 27 points. The Rise snapped a five-match losing streak Saturday against the Atlanta Vibe. Dallas enters the weekend on a three-match winning streak but will face the league-leading Indy Ignite (8-2) on Thursday night before hosting Grand Rapids on Sunday.

Blockbuster Trade: The Rise completed the first trade in franchise history on Feb. 13, acquiring two-time MLV Libero of the Year Morgan Hentz from the Omaha Supernovas in exchange for Elena Oglivie and the Rise's 2026 first-round draft pick. Hentz, the 2024 and 2025 MLV Libero of the Year, has played 46 sets this season with a league-leading 157 digs and 26 assists and previously set the league single-season record in 2025 with 508 digs. Hentz had a season-high 23 digs against the Rise on Feb. 1.

Oglivie departs as the Rise's all-time digs leader with 527, including 135 digs in 35 sets this season. In her 2025 rookie season, Oglivie appeared in all 28 matches (104 sets) for the Rise, recording a team-record 392 digs and 82 assists, with 15 or more digs in 13 matches.

Both liberos previously attended Stanford University, with Oglivie playing from 2020 to 2024 and Hentz from 2016 to 2019.

While at Stanford, Hentz won three NCAA national titles in 2016, 2018, and 2019, and three Pac-12 Championships in 2017, 2018, and 2019. She was a three-time AVCA and VolleyballMag.com First Team All-American from 2017-2019, earned 2019 ESPNW All-America First Team honors, and was a three-time All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 Libero of the Year.

Hentz made her Rise debut on Saturday, Feb. 14, against the Atlanta Vibe, recording eight digs and three assists.

Largest Set Win in Team History: With the home crowd buzzing inside Van Andel Arena for Hentz's debut, Grand Rapids delivered the largest set win in franchise history with a 25-12 opening-set victory over the Vibe on Saturday. The 13-point margin surpassed the previous 12-point record, a 25-13 fourth-set win over the Orlando Valkyries on April 18, 2024.

The Rise hit .481 in the frame, their highest single-set hitting percentage of the season, while holding Atlanta to a .077 mark.

Righting the Ship: The Rise have had to make do with a rotating cast on the right side after losing opposite hitters Lauren Jardine-Clark and Elizabet Inneh earlier this month. While the team hopes to have Inneh back soon, Jardine-Clark was placed on season-ending injured reserve. In their absence, first-round draft pick Alexis Shelton has stepped into the role. Over the past four matches, she has averaged 7.75 kills and 10.25 digs.







