MLV All-Star Voting Is Open, Vote for Your Favorite Ignite Players

Published on February 19, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - Indy Ignite fans, now's the chance to help your favorite players be part of the 2026 AdventHealth Major League Volleyball All-Star Match. Fan voting is open for the next three weeks at ProVolleyball.com/vote to help select the players who will participate in the second annual all-star affair that airs live from Orlando at noon ET Saturday, March 28.

All 15 Ignite players are on the all-star ballot. Fans may vote for two players at each position. Votes may be submitted once every 24 hours, with the top vote-getters at each position earning automatic inclusion onto the all-star rosters. Additional players will be selected by MLV coaches and the league office to fill out the rosters of 12 for each team.

Ignite players listed on the MLV All-Star ballot are:

Outside hitter: Emoni Bush, Anna DeBeer, Taylor Landfair, Kayla Lund, Leketor

Member-Meneh

Middle blocker: Alexandra Botezat, Cara Cresse, Lydia Martyn, Blake Mohler

Opposite hitter: Camryn Hannah, Azhani Tealer

Libero: Emma Halter, Elena Scott

Setter: Ainise Havili, Mia Tuaniga

Member-Meneh and Tealer were among four Ignite players named to the play in the 2025 MLV All-Star Match that Indy hosted at Fishers Event Center, though Member-Meneh didn't play due to injury.

Tickets for this year's all-star match at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando are now available. They may be purchased at the MLV Tickets Central page on the MLV website. Tickets for upcoming Indy Ignite matches are available at indyignitevb.com .







