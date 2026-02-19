Atlanta Vibe Take on Columbus at Home Thursday
Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
The Atlanta Vibe will host the Columbus Fury at Gas South Arena Thursday, February 19 at 7 pm.
The Vibe (4-5) and Fury (2-7) have several familiarities. The Vibe face former Middle Blocker Regan Pittman-Nelson and Libero Kamaile Hiapo, who both played for Atlanta in the team's inaugural season in 2024. Atlanta Middle Blocker Raven Colvin, Columbus Outside Hitter Akasha Anderson and Columbus Setter Ashley Evans all played collegiate volleyball at Purdue.
This is the final call for media credentials. The deadline for a single match credential request is 7 PM ET Wednesday.
Media who have previously requested credentials and are planning to attend the match should send a confirmation via an email to brennans@atlantavibe.com by 8 PM ET Wednesday.
Where: Gas South Arena
6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth, GA 30097
When: Thursday, February 19 at 7 pm
Additional Information: Media who have requested a credential will receive additional information on credential pickup, parking and game coverage.
