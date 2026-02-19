MLV All-Star Fan Voting Begins on Thursday

Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

For the second straight season, Major League Volleyball fans will be able to have a major influence on which stars will take court for the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star match. Fan voting will start this week - with fans being able to make selections for the team rosters beginning on Thursday, February 19.

The second MLV All-Star Match is scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando. It will be broadcast on CBS Network Television at Noon ET.

Fans will be able to make multiple selections of players for the teams, with the final rosters containing 12 players per squad. Fans visiting ProVolleyball.com/vote will have the chance to choose two players per position. The votes will be grouped among outside hitters, opposite hitters, middle blockers, liberos and setters, with fans being able to select two players per position.

Fan voting will take place over the next three weeks and voters will be able be able to submit their choices daily (once every 24 hours). Each player on team rosters is eligible and the top voters will earn automatic inclusion on the 2026 MLV All-Star rosters. Additional players will be selected by the coaches and the league office.

The All-Star Voting is powered by WIT, the leading fan engagement platform for over 150 professional teams and league offices across North America, including several members of Major League Volleyball.

Tickets for the second pro volleyball All-Star Match in history are now available. Fans interested in tickets - or those to any match in Major League Volleyball - can purchase them via links at the MLV Tickets Central page on the league website.







