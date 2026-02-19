MLV All-Star Fan Voting Opens Thursday for 2026 Showcase in Orlando

Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - For the second consecutive season, Major League Volleyball fans will play a pivotal role in shaping the league's brightest stage.

Fan voting for the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match opens Thursday, Feb. 19, giving supporters across the league the opportunity to select the stars who will take the court on Saturday, March 28 at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando. The match will be nationally televised on CBS Network at 9 a.m. PT / Noon ET.

Fans can visit ProVolleyball.com/vote to submit their selections beginning Thursday. Voters may choose two players per position - outside hitters, opposite hitters, middle blockers, liberos and setters - with final rosters featuring 12 players per squad. Voting will remain open for three weeks, and fans may cast ballots once every 24 hours.

All players on active team rosters are eligible. The top vote-getters at each position will automatically earn spots on the 2026 MLV All-Star teams, while additional selections will be made by league coaches and the league office.

San Diego has strong ties to the league's inaugural All-Star event. Mojo libero Shara Venegas represented San Diego in last year's showcase, while current middle blocker Marin Grote also competed in the match. Additionally, current Mojo head coach Alisha Childress participated as a setter in the 2025 All-Star contest, bringing firsthand All-Star experience to the sideline this season.

The 2026 match marks the second professional volleyball All-Star event in league history and continues to highlight the league's elite talent in a nationally televised setting.

All-Star voting is powered by WIT, a leading fan engagement platform serving more than 150 professional teams and league offices across North America.

Tickets for the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match are now available. Fans can secure seats, along with tickets to any Major League Volleyball match, through the MLV Tickets Central page on the league's official website.







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.