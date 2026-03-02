San Diego Mojo Continue Hot Streak against Fury

Published on March 1, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Columbus Fury were unable to slow down a surging San Diego Mojo team and lost in four sets, 13-25, 25-20, 20-25, 19-25, on Sunday at Viejas Arena. In addition to a tough Mojo team, the Fury could not overcome the quick turnaround after a Friday night match and travel to southern California on Saturday.

Raina Terry was the offensive leader for the Fury yet again, finishing with 20 kills and added 10 digs for her fifth double-double of the season. Megan Lush also posted a double-double with 10 kills and 15 digs

Audrey Pak came off the bench to quarterback the offense and finished with 28 assists to go with eight digs and four kills. Kamaile Hiapo led the team with 19 digs and added three assists.

San Diego started extremely well and dominated in the first set, rolling to a 25-13 win while holding the Fury to a negative hitting percentage. Terry was one of the only bright spots for the Fury in the first set, finishing with seven kills on just 14 swings. The Mojo had six blocks in the opening set and the Fury finished with none.

Columbus rebounded in the second set and was able to utilize the Fury's biggest strength this season, recording five blocks after having none in the first set. The Fury held on for a 25-20 win in the second set to even the match up 1-1. Terry posted seven more kills on 11 swings in the second set to lead the Fury.

The Fury got out to a 10-6 lead in the third set before the Mojo rallied and grabbed the lead. Once the Mojo had the lead they never looked back, holding off any attempts to trim the lead by the Fury and pulling out a 25-20 win.

Columbus held an early lead again in the fourth set, but San Diego jumped in front and never looked back as they rolled to a 25-19 win to clinch the match. The Fury had five more blocks in the fourth set but it wasn't enough to hold off the Mojo.

