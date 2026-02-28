Columbus Comes up Short to Indy

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury battled throughout the night but fell to the Indy Ignite in three sets, 25-21, 25-15, 25-23, despite multiple late pushes and balanced offensive production.

Regan Pittman-Nelson and Raina Terry finished as the team's highest scorers from the game with 10 points each. Pittman-Nelson finished with two aces, seven kills, and a block. Terry finished with nine kills and a block.

"Congratulations to Indy on a well-played game," head coach Angel Perez said. "There's a reason why they're where they are in the standings in the league, and I think we got a taste of it today. I thought we battled there in the last set with a little bit of pride more than anything else. We just didn't have our 'A game' today, and they did, and that's what it is."

The Fury got on the board early after an Indy service error tied the opening set at 1-1, and outside hitter Raina Terry delivered the Fury's first kill to keep the deficit at one. The teams traded momentum through the early stages, with kills from Terry and outside hitter Megan Lush helping the Fury pull even at 5.

Indy maintained a narrow edge, leading 8-6 at the first media timeout and extending the margin to 14-11 following a stretch of Fury errors. Columbus responded with a strong push midway through the set. Back-to-back kills from outside hitter Akasha Anderson and middle blocker Regan Pittman-Nelson, followed by a Lush ace, trimmed the deficit to 17-16.

The Fury stayed within striking distance that was highlighted by a free-ball finish from libero Kamaile Hiapo, but Indy used a late run to close the set, 25-21.

"We actually do practice that a lot, but I give all the credit for Ashley on that being tricky and going up like she's gonna sit and just letting it pass," libero Kamaile Hiapo said. "I think she tricked everyone. She surprised all of us. So that was a really cool play."

Terry and Megan Lush were the team's point leaders following the first set with four points each. Terry had four kills, and Lush had three kills and an ace.

Indy seized early momentum in the second set, winning a challenge on the opening rally and following with a service ace. Columbus answered behind Pittman-Nelson, who sparked the Fury with a kill and two aces to give the home side a 4-3 lead.

The Fury built their advantage to 8-6 at the first media timeout, but Indy flipped the set with a decisive 3-0 run fueled by two aces from Leketor Member-Meneh. From there, the Ignite controlled the tempo.

Despite a timeout and a late kill from middle blocker Abby Walker, Indy closed the set on a 4-0 run to win 25-15.

Regan Pittman-Nelson finished the second set as the team's point leader with six points, with two aces.

Columbus showed its strongest fight in the third. Early kills from outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge, Terry, and middle blocker Rachel Gomez helped the Fury grab momentum. Pittman-Nelson continued to anchor the front row, contributing both a kill and a block during a 3-0 Fury run that produced an 8-6 lead.

After Indy regained the advantage, the Fury mounted another push. Kills from Terry and Lush, plus a Gomez ace, gave Columbus a 16-14 edge heading into the media timeout.

The teams traded points deep into the set. Pittman-Nelson delivered in key moments, recording a block and a kill to tie the score at 18. Columbus later erased multiple deficits, using Ignite attack errors to tie the set at both 22 and 23. However, Indy scored the final two points to win the third set 25-23.

