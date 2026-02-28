Another Sweep Pushes Ignite to Franchise-Best Five-Match Win Streak

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Indy Ignite continue to "Light It Up" in Major League Volleyball, collecting records along the way. Tonight, the Ignite beat the Columbus Fury in straight sets to notch their fifth consecutive win, a new franchise best. The sweep was also their fourth this season, already more than the team managed in all of 2025.

A proficient and aggressive offense powered Indy to the 25-21, 25-15, 25-23 triumph that boosted the team's MLV-leading record to 11-2. The Ignite attacked at a season-best pace, hitting at 46.0% on 36.0% efficiency. Middle blocker Lydia Martyn pounded 10 kills in 15 attempts without an error to post season highs in kill percentage and efficiency (each 67.0%). Outside hitter Anna DeBeer put down 12 kills on 26 tries, scoring the best efficiency (38.5%) of her two-year pro career.

"Happy to win 3-0, it's not an easy thing to do in this league," Ignite head coach Lauren Bertolacci said. "The girls did a good job staying in the game. The game got a little bit messy for a minute there, but we took control of it again and we were able to get the win. Like I keep saying, every win's really important; we're not going to take it for granted."

The Ignite broke away from an 11-11 tie in the first set with a 5-1 run that put them in front for good. Columbus closed within one point twice after that but a 4-1 Indy burst widened the gap once more, and middle blocker Blake Mohler's slide kill drilled home the set-winning point. DeBeer had six kills and a block in the opener, with setter Mia Tuaniga distributing 17 assists.

Tied at 13 in set two, the Ignite scorched the Fury 10-2 the rest of the way. Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh kept the Fury on their heels, scoring seven points in the set on three kills, three service aces and a block. Tuaniga chipped in nine assists and five digs, with libero Elena Scott compiling seven digs and an assist.

The final set had more back-and-forth action, with the teams exchanging the lead several times until they were knotted at 22. DeBeer then sandwiched a pair of kills around one from Mohler to close out the Fury, who fell to 0-6 at home this season and 3-9 overall.

DeBeer led Indy in scoring with 13 points (12 kills, one block) as she continues edging closer to full strength following the ankle injury she sustained in the 2024 NCAA Championship semifinals with Louisville.

"It definitely felt like I was in a pretty good offensive rhythm and that feels good," she said. "Just getting my jumping higher and getting that back helps my overall game, so I definitely think (tonight) was one of the better ones. (The ankle) feels really good right now. Hopefully, it continues to stay like that and I'm able to get back. It's been great recently."

Martyn (10 kills, two blocks) and Member-Meneh (eight kills, three aces, one block) followed DeBeer closely with 12 points apiece. Scott equaled her season high for a fourth time with 15 digs and Tuaniga finished with 36 assists.

"When we passed really well, Mia did a great job on distribution and everyone was on a pretty high efficiency and kill percentage," Bertolacci noted. "We're tough to beat when we're able to do that, and that's good. Our attack today was really, really high level."

Following three in a row on the road, the Ignite return home to start a three-match homestand at Fishers Event Center. First up is Omaha at 2 p.m. ET Sunday for the Mental Health Awareness- themed match. Tickets are available at IndyIgniteVB.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.