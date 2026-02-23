Fury Win 3-1 at Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Columbus Fury snapped their five-match losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Orlando Valkyries, 29-27, 28-26, 18-25, 25-17, on Sunday at Addition Financial Arena.

The Fury (3-8) had a strong defensive performance, with 10 blocks and 86 digs to hold the Valkyries to a .160 hitting percentage. Kamaile Hiapo was outstanding on the back row with a franchise record 27 digs in the four-set win. In all, five Fury players had double-digit digs and four players posted a double-double.

Raina Terry finished with 19 kills and 14 digs, while Akasha Anderson had 16 kills and 10 digs, and Megan Lush added 11 kills and 16 digs to lead the Fury offense. Regan Pittman-Nelson posted a nice all-around match with nine kills, five blocks and four digs.

Ashley Evans also recorded a double-double with 47 assists to go with 12 digs and two kills.

Columbus and Orlando went back-and-forth throughout the first set and went to extra points, with the Fury pulling it out 29-27. The Valkyries started fast and took an early 8-4 lead before the Fury bounced back, took their first lead of the set at 13-12 and later went up 17-15. Orlando came right back and grabbed a 20-17 lead before Columbus rallied back to tie the set at 20-all. The teams traded points all the way until the end of the set as the Fury took the lead in the match. Terry had seven kills in the set, while Anderson added six kills with a .308 hitting percentage.

The second set was more of the same, as the two teams were closely matched before the Fury pulled out a 28-26 win to take a 2-0 lead. Anderson led the way with six more kills in set, while Terry added four more. The Fury also had four blocks in the set to stifle the Valkyries.

Orlando stayed alive in the match by winning the third set 25-18, while hitting .314 and holding the Fury to a .111 hitting percentage.

Columbus stormed back in the fourth set and finished off the match with a 25-17 win, led by Terry's six kills on 10 swings. The Valkyries took a 9-8 lead in the set before the Fury went on a big run to grab the lead and hold on for the win. In the final set, the Fury held the Valkyries to just an .093 hitting percentage.

