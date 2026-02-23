Dallas Pulse Return to Win Column in Second Straight Sweep over Grand Rapids Rise

Published on February 22, 2026

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas PULSE (8-4), North Texas' women's professional volleyball team, swept the Grand Rapids Rise (3-8) on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Center (25-20, 27-25, 25-23) to take a 3-0 lead in the series.

Outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz led the PULSE with 17 kills on a .371 hitting percentage and nine digs. Outside hitter Mimi Colyer added 14 kills on 35 swings with four digs, while pin hitter Kaylee Cox delivered nine kills on a .381 clip, 11 digs, one block, and an assist. Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord contributed a season-high five kills on seven swings, along with five digs and three blocks. Middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk recorded five kills, two blocks, and one dig. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson recorded her 10th double-double of the season with 44 assists and 11 digs, and Player of the Game libero Kylie Murr totaled nine digs and a 50 percent perfect reception rate.

Outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine paced Grand Rapids with 13 kills and 14 digs for a double-double, adding two blocks and an assist. Carli Snyder finished with nine kills, while middle blockers Rhamat Alhassan and Leah Meyer each tallied six kills.

Grand Rapids opened the match with early momentum, using two blocks and three kills from Briggs-Romine to build a 10-9 advantage. Dallas responded quickly, capitalizing on a Rise service error to ignite a 6-1 run and claim the first set, 25-20.

The PULSE controlled much of the second frame, with a Hord kill extending the lead to 19-14. Grand Rapids answered with a 7-2 run to even the set at 21-21. The teams traded points late before Dallas edged the Rise, 27-25, to take a two-set lead.

The final set remained tight throughout, with neither side leading by more than three points. A block and consecutive ace from Cox, followed by a Layne Van Buskirk kill, pushed Dallas ahead 24-21. Grand Rapids closed within one, but Maldonado Diaz delivered the kill that secured the sweep.

Dallas continues its homestand Friday, Feb. 27, hosting the Orlando Valkyries at 7 p.m. CT at Comerica Center. The match will air live on CBS Sports Network.

