Valkyries Fall to Columbus Fury in Four Sets

Published on February 22, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries, reigning 2025 Major League Volleyball champions, battled through an up-and-down night Sunday but fell to the Columbus Fury at home, 1-3 (27-29, 26-28, 25-18, 17-25).

Returning to Addition Financial Arena after a three-match road stretch that saw Orlando go 1-2, the Valkyries looked to build off an impressive road sweep over Omaha. Despite Charitie Luper returning to action tonight, the Valkyries were still without Guedpard and Abercrombie.

Columbus, who came in on a five-match losing skid, played with urgency from the opening serve, coming away with their first win since January 22, beating Orlando 3-1 and holding the Valkyries to hit .160 on the night. Leading the league in blocks, Columbus kept Orlando out of sync, recording eight blocks in the first two sets. Raina Terry, who leads the league in points, led the Fury with a double-double tonight, finishing with 19 kills and 14 digs, hitting .250.

Despite Orlando finishing with a low night offensively, the one bright spot came in the third set, as Orlando hit .308, led by Kaz Brown, Naya Shime, and Bre Kelley. Both middle blockers Kaz Brown and Bre Kelley finished with an efficient night, as Kaz recorded 10 kills, hitting .333 while rookie Bre Kelley finished with a career high 12 kills hitting .478.

"It's difficult for a rookie to come straight out of college and adjust to the pro game, but I'm so proud of how much Bre has grown throughout the season," head coach Amy Pauly said postgame. "Obviously we haven't been playing our best ball lately, but when you go through these types of moments, you learn a lot about your team that's going to make you better in the long run, and Bre is evidence to that. Her work ethic has been phenomenal and her drive to want to be the best has shown up."

Orlando will look to regroup as it travels to Dallas on Friday, Feb. 27, to face a red-hot Pulse squad that has jumped out to an 8-4 start in its inaugural season.

Post-match stats can be found here.

Notes:

Orlando out blocked the Fury 11-10

Naya Shime led Orlando with 13 kills, including one of the craziest kills you'll ever see here.

Bre Kelley finished with a career-high 12 kills

Next Match: Orlando Valkyries (6-6) vs Dallas Pulse (8-4) | Friday, February 27, 8:00 p.m. ET | Comerica Center| CBS Sports Network







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.