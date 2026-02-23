Mojo Rally Past Supernovas in Five-Set Showdown

Published on February 22, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo continued their surge at home Sunday night, defeating the Omaha Supernovas in five sets, 23-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 15-12, at Viejas Arena, earning their third consecutive home win and avenging a previous five-set loss in Omaha.

It marked the second straight five-set meeting between the clubs. San Diego improved to 5-7 overall and 4-2 at home, while Omaha fell to 7-6 and suffered its first road loss of the season.

The Mojo have won three of their last four matches, including three in a row at Viejas Arena, tying for the second-longest home winning streak in franchise history, one shy of the team record.

San Diego's defense fueled the comeback effort. The Mojo totaled 100 digs, the second-most in franchise history and one shy of the club record of 101 set against Omaha on April 2, 2024. The team also recorded 67 assists, the fourth-most in franchise history. Five players finished with at least 10 digs, led by libero Shara Venegas with a match-high 25.

Opposite hitter Morgan Lewis paced the match with 20 points and 17 kills, adding nine digs and a co-match-high three blocks, including two pivotal blocks in the fifth set. Outside hitter Grace Loberg posted her fourth double-double of the season with 16 kills and 19 digs, along with two blocks for 18 points. Setter Marlie Monserez registered her ninth double-double, dishing out a match-high 55 assists while adding 17 digs and five kills on eight swings.

Middle blocker McKenna Vicini delivered a season-high 10 kills with three blocks for 13 points, while middle blocker Marin Grote added 10 points on nine kills and one block. Outside hitters Maya Tabron and Shannon Scully contributed 13 and 10 digs, respectively.

After dropping a tightly contested opening set, San Diego responded in the second. The Mojo used a five-point run midway through the frame to build separation and held off a late Omaha push before closing the set on a Loberg kill to even the match at 1-1.

Omaha regained control in the third set, breaking open a 12-12 tie and pulling away for a 25-19 win.

San Diego answered emphatically in the fourth. Tied at 6-6, the Mojo rattled off four straight points to take the lead and never relinquished control, extending the advantage to as many as eight before Lewis sealed the 25-18 win to force a decisive fifth set.

In the race to 15, the teams traded early leads before San Diego gained separation behind a pair of Lewis blocks to move ahead 12-8. Loberg later delivered the final blow, recording her 16th kill of the night to secure the 15-12 victory.

The Mojo next travel to face the Grand Rapids Rise on Thursday, Feb. 26, with first serve set for 4 p.m. PT. San Diego returns home Sunday, March 1, to host the Columbus Fury at 4 p.m. PT at Viejas Arena.







