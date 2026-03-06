Game Preview: Atlanta Vibe at San Diego Mojo: March 7, 2026

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Game 15: Atlanta Vibe (6-7) at San Diego Mojo (7-7)

Saturday, March 7, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. PT

Viejas Arena | San Diego, Calif.

PROMOTION: Women's History Month Celebration T-Shirt

The first 1,000 women and girls in attendance will receive a Mojo She is Fierce t-shirt.

Tune In

The game will broadcast live on KUSI and stream on YouTube.

Bryan Fenley (play-by-play) and Victoria Dennis (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Another Test Against Atlanta: Saturday marks the third matchup of the season between San Diego and Atlanta. The Mojo won a five-set match at Viejas Arena on Jan. 18 before the Vibe responded with a four-set win in Atlanta on Feb. 1. Atlanta holds a 9-1 lead in the all-time series.

Mojo Building Momentum: San Diego enters on a three-match winning streak and has gone 6-1 over its last seven matches, the best seven-match stretch in franchise history. The Mojo also secured their fourth consecutive home win in their most recent outing.

League's Top Digging Team: San Diego leads Major League Volleyball in digs per set (17.47). The Mojo have three players ranked in the league's top 10 in both total digs and digs per set, led by Shara Venegas, who ranks first in digs per set (3.89) and third in total digs (218).

Loberg Driving the Attack: Grace Loberg ranks sixth in the league in total points (195) and total kills (161) while also ranking among the league leaders in digs, blocks and service aces, making her one of the most complete players in the league.

Containing Edmond: Atlanta outside hitter Leah Edmond, the league's inaugural MVP in 2024, ranks among the top four in the league in both points and kills per set and recently became the first player in MLV history to reach 1,000 career kills.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Mojo Stay Hot at Midseason: San Diego continued its surge with a four-set win over Columbus last Sunday, improving to six wins in its last seven matches as the team hits the midpoint of the season playing its best volleyball. The victory also extended the Mojo's dominance in the series with the Fury, as San Diego now leads the all-time matchup 9-1 and has won the last three meetings.

Loberg Leading the Charge: Grace Loberg remains one of the league's most productive all-around players. She ranks sixth in Major League Volleyball in both total points (195) and total kills (161) while also sitting among the league's top 10 in points per set, kills per set, total blocks, total digs and service aces. Her ability to impact every phase continues to pace the Mojo offense.

Monserez Driving the Offense: Setter Marlie Monserez continues to direct one of the league's most balanced attacks. She ranks fourth in the league with 561 total assists and sixth in assists per set (9.84). Monserez also contributes defensively, ranking eighth in both total digs (169) and digs per set (2.89), underscoring her all-around value in the Mojo lineup.

Venegas Anchors the Defense: Libero Shara Venegas has been the defensive backbone for San Diego. She leads the league in digs per set (3.89) and ranks third overall with 218 total digs, providing consistency in serve receive and helping fuel the Mojo's transition game.

Front Row Efficiency: McKenna Vicini continues to be one of the league's most efficient attackers, ranking seventh in hitting efficiency (.326) while also placing among the league's top 10 in blocks per set (0.55). Her presence at the net has helped stabilize the Mojo both offensively and defensively.

Grote's All-Around Impact: Marin Grote continues to contribute across multiple areas for San Diego. She ranks seventh in total service aces (11) and tied for seventh in aces per set (0.22) while also placing among the league's top 10 in both total blocks (23) and blocks per set (0.47), providing versatility along the front line.

ATLANTA VIBE OUTLOOK

Edmond Leads the Attack: Outside hitter Leah Edmond remains one of the most productive scorers in Major League Volleyball. The league's inaugural MVP in 2024, Edmond ranks third in the league in total points (250) and total kills (223), while sitting fourth in both points per set (4.55) and kills per set (4.05). She recently became the first player in MLV history to reach 1,000 career kills.

Carlson Directs the Offense: Setter Averi Carlson ranks eighth in the league with 389 total assists and seventh in assists per set (8.84), running the Vibe offense.

Colvin Out for the Season: Middle blocker Raven Colvin, who ranked eighth in the league with 26 total blocks and was tied for fourth in blocks per set (0.68), was placed on season-ending injured reserve last Sunday, leaving a significant gap in Atlanta's front-row presence.

Back-and-Forth Stretch: Atlanta enters the match at 6-7 on the season and has alternated wins and losses over its last six matches. The Vibe most recently fell to Dallas in five sets on Sunday.







