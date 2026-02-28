Game Preview: Columbus Fury at San Diego Mojo: March 1, 2026

Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







Game 14: Columbus Fury (3-9) at San Diego Mojo (6-7)

Sunday, March 1, 2026 | 4:00 p.m. PT

Viejas Arena | San Diego, Calif.

Tickets

Tickets are available at LetsGoMojo.com.

Tune In

The game will broadcast live on Samsung TV+ and stream on YouTube.

Bryan Fenley (play-by-play) and Victoria Dennis (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Mojo Hold the Series Edge: San Diego leads the all-time series 8-1. The Mojo won the first six meetings between the teams and each of the last two.

Second Meeting of 2026: Sunday marks the second matchup of the season between the Mojo and Fury, with San Diego winning the last meeting at home in four sets on February 6.

Mojo Finding Their Form: San Diego has won five of its last six matches, including a recent four-set home victory and its first sweep of the season on the road. The Mojo have shown steady improvement during this stretch and look to carry that momentum back to Viejas Arena.

Key Players to Watch: Grace Loberg continues to lead San Diego's attack, while Raina Terry ranks among the league's top scorers for Columbus. At the net, McKenna Vicini and Regan Pittman-Nelson could play important roles in shaping the match.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Mojo Match Best Stretch in Team History: San Diego is finding its rhythm at the right time. With a straight-sets win over Grand Rapids, the Mojo improved to 6-7 and have now won five of their last six matches, matching the strongest run in franchise history. San Diego has also taken six consecutive sets from the Rise and holds a 6-5 edge in the all-time series.

Production Across the Lineup: Grace Loberg continues to be one of the league's most complete players, ranking sixth in total points (187) and total kills (156). She also sits among the top 10 in points per set, kills per set, total blocks and total digs. McKenna Vicini has provided steady play at the net, ranking tied for 10th in total blocks and fifth in hitting efficiency (.348).

Monserez Doing It All: Setter Marlie Monserez ranks fourth in the league in total assists (533) while also ranking seventh in total digs (155). She leads the league in hitting efficiency (.476) and ranks second in kill percentage (.488), rare production for a setter and a key reason for San Diego's recent success.

Monserez Earns Weekly Honor: Setter Marlie Monserez was named Major League Volleyball Player of the Week after posting 55 assists and 17 digs in the win over Omaha last Sunday. She paced the Mojo five-set comeback with her ninth double-double of the season,

Venegas Sets the Defensive Standard: Libero Shara Venegas leads the league in both total digs (205) and digs per set (3.94), anchoring a San Diego defense that continues to be one of the most consistent units in Major League Volleyball.

Grote Making an Impact from the Service Line: Marin Grote ranks eighth in total service aces (10) and ninth in aces per set (0.22), adding timely points that have helped fuel the team's recent surge.

COLUMBUS FURY OUTLOOK

Fury Seeking Consistency:

Columbus enters Sunday at 3-9 after a straight-sets loss Friday to the Indy Ignite. The defeat came two days after a four-set road win over the Orlando Valkyries, which snapped a five-match losing streak.

Terry Leads the Offense: Raina Terry ranks second in the league in total points (230) and first in points per set (4.79). She is fourth in total kills (194) and third in kills per set (4.08). Terry also ranks tied for fifth in total blocks (28), making her one of the league's most productive all-around players.

Evans Directing the Offense:

Setter Ashley Evans ranks sixth in the league in total assists (438) and seventh in assists per set (9.52), leading Columbus' distribution.

Lush Providing Back-Row Support: Megan Lush ranks 10th in total digs (135) and tied for ninth in digs per set (2.81), giving Columbus two primary options to run the offense.

Pittman-Nelson at the Net: Regan Pittman-Nelson leads the league in total blocks (36) and blocks per set (0.84). Her play at the net remains a key part of Columbus' effort to slow opposing hitters.

Looking to Respond on the Road: After ending a five-match losing streak last week but dropping their most recent match, the Fury are aiming to respond as they continue their road stretch.







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.