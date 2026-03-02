Mojo Roll Past Fury for Fourth Straight Home Win

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo climbed into a tie for third place in the Major League Volleyball standings Sunday night with a 25-13, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19 victory over the Columbus Fury at Viejas Arena.

San Diego improved to 7-7 overall and 5-2 at home, recording its fourth consecutive home win. The Mojo have won three straight matches overall, tying a franchise record, and are 6-1 over their last seven contests, the best seven-match stretch in team history.

Outside hitter Maya Tabron led the way with a team-high 19 points on 18 kills and a .380 hitting percentage, adding a block and 10 digs for her third double-double of the year. Setter Marlie Monserez recorded her 11th double-double of the season with 28 assists and 14 digs to guide a balanced Mojo attack.

The Mojo totaled 14 blocks, tying for the ninth-most in a match in franchise history. Middle blocker Marni Grote finished with 17 points on 11 kills, one ace and five blocks. Opposite Jovana Brakoèević added 12 points with nine kills and three blocks, while Grace Loberg contributed 16 digs and libero Shara Venegas chipped in 13.

San Diego set the tone early in the opening set. After the teams were tied 2-2, the Mojo used a five-point run, highlighted by a Tabron kill and back-to-back blocks from Grote, to build a 7-2 advantage. The lead swelled to 13-4 behind a combination of blocks and Fury errors.

Brakoèević and Tabron powered the offense down the stretch, and Tabron closed the set with a kill for a 25-13 win. San Diego held Columbus to a negative hitting efficiency and 21 percent hitting in the frame. Brakoèević had five kills on a .455 clip, while Tabron added four kills and Grote totaled four blocks.

Columbus responded in the second set, using a six-point run to seize early control and eventually pushing its lead to 20-10. The Mojo chipped away behind multiple kills from Grote and Tabron and an ace from Grote that cut the deficit to 23-18, but the Fury held on for a 25-20 win to even the match and snap San Diego's six-set winning streak.

The third set featured several ties and lead changes as the teams traded momentum. Trailing 10-6, San Diego rallied with a block from Brakoèević and consecutive Fury errors to even the score at 10-10. The Mojo regained control behind key blocks from Grote and McKenna Vicini and took a 16-14 lead into the technical timeout. Tabron delivered several timely kills late, including a pair of finishes to secure a 25-20 set victory and a 2-1 match lead.

In the fourth, Columbus grabbed an early 5-3 edge before San Diego answered with a three-point run capped by consecutive Loberg kills. After the teams were tied at 10-10, the Mojo took control for good. An ace from Loberg made it 12-10 and forced a timeout, and San Diego extended the margin to 16-12 at the break.

Tabron continued to swing freely, recording four late kills as the Mojo stretched the lead to 23-17. Carly Graham earned match point with a kill, and Morgan Lewis sealed the 25-19 victory to complete the four-set win.

With the victory, San Diego now leads the all-time series 9-1 against the Columbus Fury and has won three consecutive meetings. Columbus fell to 3-10.

