Supernovas Look to Extend Perfect Road Mark in San Diego

Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas celebrate on the court

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are set for their only match of the week as they head west to face the San Diego Mojo on Sunday, Feb. 22, with a chance to halt a two-match slide and extend their perfect 5-0 road record this season.

First serve is set for 6 p.m. CST with Sunday's match being airred nationally on Vice TV. The match can also be heard worldwide on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by flagship station KCRO 660 AM.

Match Details vs. San Diego

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (7-5) at San Diego Mojo (4-7)

When: Sunday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. CST

Where: Viejas Arena, San Diego, California

Watch: Vice TV (Cable Subscription Required)

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App

Match Notes

Season Series: Third of four meetings, one of two at Viejas Arena

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 7-4 (Jan. 30, 2026, last matchup, 3-2 Omaha)

Coming off its first extended break of the 2026 season after playing the most matches of any MLV team through the first six weeks, the Supernovas enter Sunday aiming for a bounce-back victory after dropping both matches in last weekend's homestand.

Omaha battled to a fifth set with the expansion Dallas Pulse last Thursday but fell short, ending its franchise-record five-match winning streak. Toyosi Onabanjo turned in her best outing as a pro, matching the team high with 14 points. She recorded 10 kills on a staggering .667 hitting percentage to go along with four blocks and five digs. Outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller (14 kills) and opposite Emily Londot (13 kills, one block) also finished with 14 points. A few days later, the Supernovas drew 11,305 for the franchise's Sunday Pink Out match, but the Orlando Valkyries spoiled the afternoon with a sweep. Nuneviller led the team with 11 points, all coming via kills.

San Diego ranks sixth in the MLV standings, but after starting the season 1-6, the Mojo have responded with wins in three of their last four matches. Like Omaha, San Diego has not played since last Sunday, when it was swept by the league-leading Indy Ignite, snapping a three-match winning streak. Outside hitter Grace Loberg has continued her breakout season, leading the team with 162 points (sixth in MLV), while her 3.77 points-per-set mark ranks ninth in the league. She has been complemented by the ascending Jovana Brakočević. The Serbian opposite was limited to 45 points in 18 sets (2.5 P/S) in January but has regained form with 75 points in 20 sets (3.75 P/S) in February, providing another offensive option for setter Marlie Monserez (9.91 A/S). San Diego's defense is one of the best in MLV, highlighted by its league-leading 16.82 digs-per-set mark. That effort is spearheaded by veteran libero Shara Venegas, who ranks second in the league in total digs (164) and digs per set (3.73).

ROAD WARRIORS

The Supernovas enter Sunday as the league's last remaining unbeaten road team with a 5-0 record.

Dating back to last season, Omaha is riding a seven-match road winning streak, tied for the longest in franchise history. The Supernovas are 16-3 on the road since the start of the 2025 season.

Road success has been a defining trend in the first half of the 2026 MLV campaign. Among the top four teams in the standings (Indy, Dallas, Omaha, Orlando), they have combined for a 19-3 record on the road compared to just 10-13 at home.

However, the Supernovas will need to overcome their only negative road trend, as they enter Sunday just 1-3 at Viejas Arena. It is the only MLV venue where the team holds a losing record. Omaha split its trips to San Diego last season, winning in four sets on Feb. 20 before falling in four sets on April 12.

CHANNELING THE SAME MOJO

Former Mojo middle Leyla Blackwell reunites with a pair of San Diego teammates from 2025: Shara Venegas & Maya Tabron.

San Diego 2025 first round pick Hayden Kubik played two seasons at Nebraska, overlapping with Omaha's Merritt Beason in 2023 when the Huskers reached the NCAA National Championship match.

2025 Omaha middle blocker Kayla Caffey faces off against five former Supernovas teammates: Brooke Nuneviller, Reagan Cooper, Allison Holder, Toyosi Onabanjo, and Emily Londot.

Mojo point leader Grace Loberg takes on five-year Wisconsin teammate Sydney Hilley. Both aided the Badgers to their first-ever NCAA National Championship in 2021.

Nuneviller spent four seasons at Oregon with Mojo opposite Morgan Lewis. Plus, Lewis played alongside Omaha middle Janice Leao in Columbus for the 2025 MLV campaign.

Speaking of Columbus, libero Kate Georgiades joined Lewis and Leao in Ohio for 2025 as a rookie.

San Diego middle blocker McKenna Vicini has deep ties with the Supernovas roster. She shared the court with Merritt Beason last season in Atlanta while joining Oglivie at Stanford from 2021 to 2023.

Mojo setter Marlie Monserez played with Beason in Atlanta for the 2025 campaign.

A pair of 2025 MLV Champions reunite in Omaha's Norah TeBrake and San Diego's Shannon Scully, who played for Orlando last season.

A MIDSEASON BLOCKBUSTER

The Supernovas announced a trade with the Grand Rapids Rise on Friday, Feb. 13, acquiring libero Elena Oglivie and the Rise's 2026 first-round pick in exchange for libero Morgan Hentz.

Last Friday's blockbuster marked just the third trade in franchise history. The first trade occurred during the 2023 MLV Draft in a deal with Orlando that brought outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine to Omaha. The other deal came during training camp prior to the inaugural 2024 season, when Omaha traded outside hitter Lindsay Vander Weide to the San Diego Mojo for a 2024 second-round draft pick, which ultimately became Ally Batenhorst.

Originally selected by Grand Rapids with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2024 MLV Draft, Oglivie enters the weekend leading the league in digs per set (3.86) and ranks seventh in total digs with 135.

The Stanford product made an immediate impact as a rookie in 2025, ranking third in the MLV in digs per set (3.77) while totaling 392 digs as the Rise's starting libero.

GROUND CONTROL TO OGLIVIE

As one of the league's top young liberos, Oglivie is in the midst of a standout season, totaling 135 digs while leading the MLV with 3.86 digs per set.

She arrives in Omaha tasked with helping stabilize the Supernovas' serve receive, which had shifted to a double-libero system featuring Allison Holder and Morgan Hentz prior to last Friday's trade.

Oglivie is tied for third among all MLV liberos with a 61% positive passing rate while handling the fifth-most receptions in the league (171).

Her 30% perfect passing rate ranks third among league liberos, further solidifying the second-year pro as one of the MLV's premier backcourt anchors.

Player Positive % Perfect % Passes Digs Per Set

1. Kamaile Hiapo (COL) 70% 43% 54 1.54

2. Elena Scott (IND) 64% 29% 210 3.43

T-3. Elena Oglivie (OMA) 61% 30% 171 3.86

T-3. Kylie Murr (DAL) 61% 32% 126 2.43

5. Eli McKissock (ATL) 59% 20% 41 2.18

6. Teodora Pusic (ORL) 58% 28% 216 3.35

7. Kendall White (DAL) 55% 24% 67 2.60

8. Britt Rampelburg (ATL) 52% 21% 159 3.33

9. Aleksandra Jegdic (COL) 50% 24% 184 3.74

10. Shara Venegas (SD) 46% 20% 138 3.73

11. Allison Holder (OMA) 44% 23% 82 1.19

12. Morgan Hentz (GRR) 37% 17% 222 3.37

THE SECOND-YEAR SURGE

After a slow start in January to begin her second professional season, middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo has become a lethal offensive option for the Supernovas attack.

In her first four appearances of the season, the Kansas graduate recorded six kills compared to seven errors. Once the calendar moved to February, she's responded with 38 kills and five errors in the last five matches.

Onabanjo has set multiple career highs this season already, highlighted by her .667 hitting percentage and four blocks vs. Dallas on Feb. 12 as well as her eight digs in the Supernovas five-set win against San Diego on Jan. 30.

January Category February

14 | 0.82 Points | Per Set 49 | 2.45

6 | 0.35 Kills | Per Set 38 | 1.90

34 Total Attacks 65

-0.029 Hitting % 0.508

0 Aces 2

