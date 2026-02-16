Supernovas Launch Omaha Metro Library Tour

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are excited to announce the 'Supernovas Library Tour', a community-driven, youth-focused outreach program aimed to promote literacy and inspire young readers around the Omaha metro area. The initiative builds on the Supernovas' growing community footprint, which includes participation in more than 300 events since the franchise's inaugural 2024 season.

"Being able to give back to the community through appearances like this is incredibly rewarding for our franchise and our players," President-In-Waiting Amanda Sjuts said. "These moments are meaningful, because one interaction at a time, we can make an impact. We hope these engagements inspire and leave a lasting impression on the children and families we connect with."

Supernovas players will visit local libraries in the upcoming months, spending evenings by hosting storytimes, craft activities, photos and autographs for kids up the age of 8. The next stop for the Supernovas Library Tour will be on Tuesday, Feb. 17 when Leyla Blackwell, Elise Goetzinger and Janice Leao visit the Millard Branch of Omaha Public Libraries (OPL). Activities are set to begin at 6:30 p.m. CST.

Future tour stops are already planned with the Supernovas set to visit OPL's W. Clark Swanson branch on Monday, March 2, as well as the Council Bluffs Public Library on Saturday, April 25. Additional information, including times and players, will be announced at a later date.

The Supernovas previously kicked off the Library Tour on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at the Papillion Public Library. Norah TeBrake, Reagan Cooper, Toyosi Onabanjo and Leao all led dozens of young readers through interactive story time, hands-on crafts and a high-energy dance session.







