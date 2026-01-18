Ignite Capture Five-Set Thriller at Columbus, Move to 2-0 on Season

Published on January 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Indy Ignite played quite a few exciting matches during their inaugural season of 2025. They added another to the list tonight, outlasting the Columbus Fury in a five-set battle that seesawed throughout and wasn't guaranteed until the Ignite nailed down the ultimate point in an extended and electrifying final set.

Indy won by scores of 25-23, 24-26, 25-18, 22-25, 22-20 to advance to 2-0 in the young Major League Volleyball season. It marked the third time that the Ignite and Fury went to five sets dating to last season, and the Ignite are a perfect 3-0 on those marathon matches.

"I hope you guys enjoyed the show," Ignite head coach Lauren Bertolacci said with a smile at the post-match news conference, also joking that she "blacked out" during the frantic fifth set. "The main point for us is we are playing tough; we are playing mentally tough. We're really working through some stuff right now, as is every team, but we're trying not to let it bother us. I think the girls are embodying that really well. We got some catches in key moments and we were able to take them. Things can go either way, that was a great game - by Columbus as well. I'm just proud that we're sticking in the points and sticking in the game."

Led by outside hitter Anna DeBeer's six kills and setter Mia Tuaniga's 15 assists, the Ignite rallied from an early 5-1 deficit to take the opening set 25-23. Opposite hitter Azhani Tealer added five kills as Indy recorded a sizzling .439 kill percentage and equally impressive .341 kill efficiency.

Neither team led by more than two points throughout the entire second set, but the Fury went on a 6-2 run to close out the 26-24 win. Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh paced the Ignite with eight kills in the set and DeBeer added six of her own, but Indy was hampered by six service errors.

The Ignite put on one of their strongest performances of the early season when they closed out the third set with a 10-3 tear. As impressive as the first set hitting numbers were, they were even more striking in set three - Indy compiled a .552 kill percentage and .483 kill efficiency. DeBeer again led the way with six kills, middle blocker Lydia Martyn added four kills and a block, and Tuaniga had 13 assists and a pair of digs.

Looking to close the match in four sets, the Ignite saw that chance evaporate when Columbus broke from a 19-19 tie to outscore Indy 6-2 the rest of the way. This despite the fact the Ignite set a team and MLV record with 10 blocks. Martyn had six blocks herself to set another team standard and equal an MLV best.

The final set was what women's pro volleyball is all about, a thrilling nail-biter from start to finish. Columbus staved off four Indy match points and the Ignite pushed aside three Fury match points, the last saved by Martyn's 10th kill of the night to even the score at 20 apiece. Martyn followed with back-to-back blocks to give her 10 on the night (setting yet another Ignite record for a match and equaling the MLV standard) and spark the Ignite to a memorable triumph.

"I wouldn't call myself usually a defensive middle as far as blocking goes," Martyn admitted. "I usually rely on my offensive game so tonight was just really fun. Sometimes in those moments, I'm just trying to get my hands over the net.

"Our scouting is really, really important and that's something that's a little different this year," Martyn explained. "There's more intention in knowing a setter's strategy, where's the pass going, who are they going to rely on in really important moments. Honestly, I was just jumping around. You just want to do the best for your team and if my offensive game's not totally there, I'm going to show up for them defensively."

Member-Meneh totaled 23 kills (with a .314 efficiency) and eight digs. DeBeer finished with 21 kills and a .357 efficiency while Tealer had 12 kills to give the Ignite four players in double digits. Tuaniga orchestrated it all with 61 kills and 10 digs, with many of libero Elena Scott's 16 digs of the sensational diving variety.

Member-Meneh credited the overall tenacity that the team has developed already for being key to this victory.

"At the end of the day when things get tough, it's like who wants it more," she said "The heart will kick in and you will do things that you probably never expected that you could do.

"It didn't feel on the court like anyone was even worried about the score," she added. "It was just next play, next play, next play. We're not going to take anything off, we're going to keep swinging, we're going to make sure our lineups are correct, we're going to keep digging. ... We didn't shy away from the situation and we just kept putting our foot on the pedal."

The Ignite complete a three-match road trip to open the season when they visit reigning MLV champion Orlando on Thursday. The 7 p.m. ET match streams live on WTHR+ and the MLV YouTube channel. Indy's first home match is Saturday, January 24 with Omaha. Tickets are available at IndyIgniteVB.com.







