Atlanta Vibe Split Road Trip After 3-2 Loss to San Diego

Published on January 18, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

The Atlanta Vibe dropped the team's first road match of the season, 3-2, at San Diego Sunday night in a five set battle.

Atlanta (2-2) split the team's first road trip of the 2026 season 1-1 after reverse sweeping Omaha, 3-2, Friday.

The teams traded every other set starting with San Diego's opening 26-24 score. Atlanta battled back to even with a 28-26 win as Outside Hitter Leah Edmond went to work with seven kills, three digs and a block in the second set.

The teams traded third and fourth sets with identical scores - the Mojo taking the third 25-19 and the Vibe taking the fourth 25-19 to knot it up at 2-2 all.

San Diego (1-3) won the decisive fifth set with a slight edge of 15-13 to earn their first match victory of the season.

Edmond continues her role as Atlanta's leader on the floor with another strong all-around performance, finishing the match with 19 kills, 15 digs and three blocks. Outside Hitter Pia Timmer continues to contribute across all phases with 13 kills, 13 digs, four assists and an ace.

Middle Blocker Raven Colvin is the defensive engine for the Vibe this year, leading Atlanta Sunday with four blocks while adding 10 kills, five digs and two aces.

Vibe rookie Setter Averi Carlson played her first complete game as a pro, pacing Atlanta with a massive 48 assists to go with 12 digs.

Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones came off the bench in the third set to provide an immediate spark - adding 14 digs, 10 kills, two blocks and an ace.

The Vibe return home to Gas South Arena for their next match on January 22 against the Dallas Pulse. Tickets are available.







