Game Preview: Orlando Valkyries vs. San Diego Mojo: January 11, 2026

Published on January 10, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Game 2: San Diego Mojo (0-1) at Orlando Valkyries (1-0)

Sunday, January 11, 2026 | 4 p.m. PT

Viejas Arena | San Diego, California

Tune In

The game will broadcast and stream live on KUSI.

Bryan Fenley (play-by-play) and Victoria Dennis (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Even Series History: San Diego and Orlando enter the matchup with the all-time series tied 4-4, with five of the eight meetings going the full five sets, including all four matchups in 2024, underscoring the competitive balance between the two clubs despite Orlando's recent edge.

Home Court Tested: San Diego is 1-3 all-time at home against the Valkyries. Orlando won both matches played in San Diego last season in four sets.

Recent Momentum Favors Orlando: The Valkyries won three of four meetings in 2025, including the most recent matchup - a four-set victory in San Diego - as part of their championship campaign.

Champions vs. a New Era: Orlando arrives as the defending league champions and preseason favorites, while San Diego continues to build under first-year head coach Alisha Childress.

Early-Season Measuring Stick: For San Diego, the matchup provides an early benchmark against the league's top standard, while Orlando looks to maintain momentum following a five-set season-opening win.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

A New Era Underway: 2026 marks the first season under head coach Alisha Glass Childress, a U.S. Olympic silver medalist (2012) and former league All-Star setter. Childress brings championship experience and a player-first perspective as she guides the Mojo through her inaugural head coaching campaign.

Opening Match Takeaways: San Diego opened the season with a three-set loss at Omaha but showed encouraging individual performances. Grace Loberg, Maya Tabron, Kayla Caffey, and Marlie Monserez each delivered strong performances. Loberg, Tabron and Caffey collected 10 points each. Loberg led the squad with nine kills and 10 digs, while Tabron added three blocks. Setter Marlie Monserez paced San Diego with 24 assists. San Diego first-round pick Hayden Kubik made her professional debut in the third set, recording two kills and an assist.

Returning Leadership: Shara Venegas enters her third season with the Mojo, anchoring the defense with consistency and veteran presence. Morgan Lewis and Loberg return after competing with the inaugural 2024 team, providing continuity and familiarity within the lineup. Loberg remains a key figure in franchise history as the scorer of the first point in team history.

All-Star Impact: All-Stars Venegas and Marin Grote supply elite-level play at libero and middle blocker.

Championship Pedigree: The roster features multiple NCAA champions, including Morgan Perkins (Texas A&M, 2025), Grace Loberg (Wisconsin, 2021), Kayla Caffey (Texas, 2022), McKenna Vicini (Stanford, 2019), and Shannon Scully (USC Beach, 2022), bringing proven winning experience at the highest collegiate levels.

Homegrown & Global Talent: California is well represented by Tabron, Scully, Lewis, Grote, and Allison Jacobs, while additional contributors from Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, South Carolina, Iowa, Florida, Puerto Rico, and Serbia add international experience.

Roster Balance: With versatility across positions and a blend of Olympic medalists, international veterans, and emerging collegiate stars, San Diego continues to build toward consistency and cohesion as the season progresses.

ORLANDO VALKYRIES OUTLOOK

Defending Champions: The Orlando Valkyries enter the 2026 season as the reigning Major League Volleyball champions and the league's preseason favorite after earning the top spot in the 2026 MLV Preseason Poll. Orlando received five first-place votes and a league-high 46 points, narrowly edging Omaha for the top ranking.

Championship Continuity: Orlando returns nine players from its 2025 title team, including the entire starting lineup from last season's championship run, providing rare continuity and chemistry for a defending champion.

Season-Opening Momentum: The Valkyries opened the 2026 campaign with a five-set victory over Grand Rapids, demonstrating early resilience and composure in pressure moments.

Star Power at the Core: Reigning league MVP and Opposite Hitter of the Year Brittany Abercrombie headlines the roster after being named the lone unanimous selection to the 2026 MLV Preseason All-League Team. Setter Pornpun "Chompoo" Guedpard, also a Preseason All-League selection, continues to drive one of the league's most efficient and dynamic offenses.

Despite returning its championship core, Orlando bolstered its roster with proven additions, including 2025 MLV All-Stars Charitie Luper and Hannah Maddux, 2022 World Championship Best Libero Teodora Pušić, former LOVB Madison standout Paige Reagor, and 2025 second-round pick Naya Shime, adding depth and experience across the lineup.

Depth & Defensive Excellence: With Pušić anchoring the back row and multiple All-Stars across positions, the Valkyries boast elite defensive balance to complement their high-powered offense.

MOJO-VALKYRIES CONNECTIONS

Old Friend Back in Town: San Diego faces Lindsey Vander Weide, Orlando's outside hitter, who played for the Mojo in 2024, bringing a familiar opponent back to Viejas Arena.

Former Valkyrie in Mojo Blue: Mojo outside hitter Shannon Scully was a key part of Orlando's 2025 championship run before returning home to California and signing with San Diego this offseason, giving the Mojo proven scoring and leadership from the outside.

Collegiate Teammates: Mojo outside hitter Maya Tabron reunites with former SMU teammates Natalie Foster and Naya Shime of Orlando, while Mojo opposite Morgan Lewis faces former Oregon teammates Hannah Pukis, Georgia Murphy, and Colby Neal, creating familiar matchups across the court.

Hometown Kids: Two Valkyries players - league MVP Brittany Abercrombie (Carlsbad, CA) and rookie middle blocker Colby Neal - hail from San Diego County, adding a hometown storyline for local fans at Viejas Arena.

NATIONAL TEAM & OLYMPIC EXPERIENCE

Shara Venegas: Puerto Rico National Team (2009-present), Olympian (2016), four-time World Championship participant.

Jovana Brakočević: Serbia National Team (2006-2016), three-time Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016), 2016 Olympic silver medalist.

Maya Tabron: Member of Team Sweden; competed in the 2025 FIVB Women's World Championship.

Alisha Childress: U.S. Olympic bronze medalist (2016), one of the most accomplished setters in U.S. volleyball history.

ALL-LEAGUE & STANDOUTS

Shara Venegas: 2025 Most Inspirational Player; Mojo single-season digs record (413).

Marin Grote: 2025 All-Star; among league leaders in blocking efficiency.

Marlie Monserez: Two-time All-League selection; ranked third in assists in 2025.

DRAFT & DEVELOPMENT IMPACT

San Diego has drafted and developed four key contributors:

Morgan Lewis (2023, 16th overall)

Maya Tabron (2024, 23rd overall)

Hayden Kubik (2025, 3rd overall)

Allison Jacobs (2025, 17th overall)







Major League Volleyball Stories from January 10, 2026

