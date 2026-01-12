San Diego Mojo Falls in Home Opener to Defending Champion Orlando

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo battled through four tightly contested sets in its home opener on Sunday afternoon but ultimately fell to the defending league champion Orlando Valkyries, 3-1 (26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21), at Viejas Arena.

San Diego showed early energy in front of the home crowd, answering Orlando's opening point with a four-point run to seize early control of the first set. Middle blocker Marin Grote sparked the surge with a quick swing off the block to make it 9-6, but the Valkyries responded to tie the score at 10-10 and eventually moved ahead 13-11.

The Mojo stayed within striking distance, as a kill by outside hitter Grace Loberg ended an Orlando run and kept the deficit to one at the technical timeout, 16-15. Out of the break, Grote delivered a massive swing to level the score, and opposite Jovana Brakočević followed with a kill to put San Diego back in front, 17-16.

After trading points, San Diego captured two straight points on back-to-back kills by outside hitter Maya Tabron to force an Orlando timeout. Tabron continued the run with a third consecutive kill to push the lead to 20-17, and the Mojo maintained the advantage at 21-18. Orlando rallied late, however, reclaiming the lead at 23-22. The teams traded points down the stretch before the visitors closed out the set, 26-24.

Momentum carried into the second set for Orlando. After an early tie at 4-4, the Valkyries went on a dominant run to build a 17-10 lead. San Diego was unable to slow the surge as Orlando extended the margin to 23-14 and cruised to a 25-16 win.

The Mojo responded in set three with renewed intensity. Orlando jumped out to a 4-2 lead, but a kill by rookie outside hitter Hayden Kubik and a block from Grote tied the score at 4-4, setting the tone for a back-and-forth battle. An ace by Grote and a Loberg kill gave San Diego its first lead of the set, 9-8.

San Diego pushed the advantage to 14-11 following a kill by middle blocker McKenna Vicini and a Brakočević block, and Kubik's kill made it 16-13 at the technical timeout. A quick strike from setter Marlie Monserez extended the lead to 17-14, but Orlando came roaring back to tie the score at 19-19.

The set turned into a grind, with neither side able to capture momentum. San Diego reached set point at 24-23 after a powerful Grote attack, and Kubik sealed the set with a decisive swing down the middle to give the Mojo a 25-23 win.

Set four remained tight throughout. Orlando built an early 8-5 lead, but San Diego chipped away and tied the score at 12-12 on a Brakočević ace. The Valkyries answered by taking three of the next four points to lead 16-13 at the break.

A Vicini roof block cut the deficit to 19-16, and after Orlando moved ahead 22-18, the Mojo mounted one final push, scoring three straight points to pull within one. Orlando steadied down the stretch and closed out the match with a 25-21 win.

Monserez recorded the first Mojo double-double with 38 assists and 13 digs, while libero Shara Venegas posted a co-game-high 17 digs. Kubik added a career-high 11 kills to lead the team in just two sets. Brakočević and Grote each finished with 14 points; Brakočević had 10 kills, two aces and two blocks, while Grote added eight kills, three blocks, and tied the Mojo single-game record with three aces. Loberg contributed 10 points on nine kills and an ace and added 16 digs.

San Diego fell to 0-2 on the season. Orlando improved to 2-0 as the defending league champions.

The Mojo will next travel to Texas to face the Dallas Pride on Thursday, Jan. 15, at Comerica Arena. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT, with the match streaming live on YouTube.

San Diego will then return home Sunday, Jan. 18, to host the Atlanta Vibe at Viejas Arena. First serve is set for 4 p.m. PT. Fans can purchase tickets now at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







