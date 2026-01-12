Dallas Pulse Drop Season Opener against Indy Ignite
Dallas Pulse News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Pulse (0-1) opened their inaugural season with a loss (1-3) against the Indy Ignite (1-0) on Saturday night at Comerica Center.
Dallas Pulse outside hitter Sofia Maldonado paced the Pulse with 16 kills, while outside hitter Mimi Colyer added 12 on 36 attempts. Middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk logged a game-high five blocks.
Opposite hitter Azhani Tealer led all scorers with 19 kills at a .324 hitting percentage and recorded 16 digs for a double-double. Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh notched a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs.
The Pulse will play at home again, taking on the San Diego Mojo on Thursday, Jan. 15, at 7 pm CT.
