Colyer Performance Earns Weekly Accolade

Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - With a strong effort in the lone Dallas Pulse match of the week, outside hitter Mimi Colyer has been selected as the latest Major League Volleyball Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports. It marks the second time in four weeks a Pulse player has been honored.

Dallas took to the road for its lone matchup and rebounded from its last overall loss, which was at the hands of Orlando. This time, on the Valkyries home court, the Pulse posted a 3-0 sweep. Colyer finished with 18 points, 18 kills, and a .400 hitting percentage. She added a 51% kill percentage, with one block and three digs en route to 6.33 points per set.

Colyer led all scorers in the match in points, increasing her league-leading point total to 273 on the season. The Lincoln, Calif.-native also has 243 kills this year - a total that is also first in Major League Volleyball.

The Pulse returns to action on Friday, March 13, when they host Grand Rapids. Fans interested in tickets to the match - or any match in Major League Volleyball - can purchase them via links at the MLV Tickets Central page on the league website.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.