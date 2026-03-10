Supernovas to Host UNK-Wayne State Spring Match April 10 in Second Annual "Volleyball After Dark Showcase"

Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are excited to announce they will host the Nebraska-Kearney (UNK) and Wayne State volleyball programs for a spring match April 10 on Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center as part of the Supernovas' Second Annual "Volleyball After Dark Showcase."

First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. CDT, leading into the Supernovas' match against the Grand Rapids Rise at 8 p.m. CDT. Strengthening this statewide celebration of volleyball, both matches will be broadcast live across the state by Nebraska Public Media.

The showcase continues to reflect the Supernovas' commitment in growing the sport of volleyball and inspiring the next generation of athletes by giving them the opportunity to compete on a professional stage. It also reinforces the franchise's connection to communities across Nebraska, highlighted by last November's All-Skills Clinics at the Kearney SportsPlexand a fan base that has traveled from more than 180 cities and towns statewide to attend matches.

As two powerhouses in Division II volleyball, both UNK and Wayne State are coming off stellar 2025 seasons. Completing his 27th year as head coach of the Lopers in 2025, Rick Squiers directed UNK to a 30-4 campaign that included a sweep of the MIAA regular-season and tournament titles.

Led by AVCA First Team All-American and MIAA Setter of the Year Peyton Neff, along with Honorable Mention All-Americans Emilee Lane and Carley Purdy, the Lopers advanced to their 26th NCAA Tournament under Squiers, reaching the Central Regional semifinals. In his 27 seasons, Squiers has led UNK to two National Runner-up finishes, four Elite Eights and 30 combined conference regular season and tournament titles. He owns an 818-115 (.877) career record with the Lopersincluding a 444-26 (.945) mark at home.

"I couldn't be more excited for our players and community about the opportunity to showcase two of the most storied volleyball programs in NCAA Division II," Squiers said. "We appreciate the Supernovas continued efforts to support and promote all levels of play in the state of Nebraska. We are looking forward to a great night of volleyball."

Wayne State has experienced similar success under head coach Scott Kneifl, who completed his 21st season leading the Wildcats. After serving two seasons as an assistant coach at WSC in 2003 and 2004, Kneifl took over the program in 2005 and has since built one of the most consistent winners in Division II volleyball.

During his tenure, the Wildcats have produced 20 20-win seasons, captured two NCAA Central Region titles and advanced to two NCAA Elite Eights and one NCAA Final Four. Behind AVCA All-Americans Chloe Hanel (Third Team), Delaney Miller (Third Team), Channatee (Honorable Mention) and Molly Romano (Honorable Mention), Wayne State claimed its third NSIC regular-season title and earned its 14th NCAA Tournament appearance under Kneifl in 2025. Kneifl will enter the 2026 season with a 501-157 career record, good for a .761 winning percentage.

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to be a part of an epic showcase of top-level Division II volleyball," Kneifl shared. "To be included with a high-level program like UNK makes it even more special. We can't thank the Supernovas enough for this special opportunity, and we are so excited to compete in front of NovasNation and statewide on Nebraska Public Media!"

Doors will open starting at 4 p.m. Tickets grant admission to both the UNK-Wayne State match and the Supernovas match. Re-entry will not be permitted between matches.







