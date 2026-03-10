Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on March 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)







This past week Brooklyn FC became only the second United Soccer Championship team since 2019 to win its inaugural game in the league, Minor League Baseball announced its Triple Triple-A National Championship Game will be held in Las Vegas on September 26th, and Major League Volleyball named Jaime Weston its first Commissioner.

Highlights from this week come from the United Soccer League Championship, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League One, League One Volleyball, Major League Rugby, Ultimate Frisbee Association, Major League Table Tennis, Premier Lacrosse League, Women's Lacrosse League, Women's National Basketball Association, Unrivaled Basketball, NBA G League, Canadian Elite Basketball League, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, United Football League and Canadian Football League.

SOCCER

United Soccer League Championship

Juan Carlos Obregon Jr. scored the first goal in Brooklyn FC's USL Championship history and it proved enough to lead the hosts to a 1-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Maimonides Park, making BKFC only the second team since 2019 to win its inaugural game in the league.

LouCity, Racing Louisville unveil mascots inspired by Muhammad Ali

Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer announced that the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime will feature the MLS All-Stars taking on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 29 (8 p.m. ET) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The highly anticipated match marks the first-ever All-Star Game played at the venue, and will be broadcast live on MLS on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French. "The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime will feature a can't-miss rematch between the best of MLS and LIGA MX," said MLS Executive Vice President Camilo Durana. "With the energy and momentum our Leagues will experience coming out of a historic World Cup on home soil, we are thrilled to showcase our All-Stars and put on a great show for fans in Charlotte and those watching around the world on Apple TV."

Pep Biel's brace secured the 3 points for Charlotte!

Messi GOAL IS PURE CLASS for Miami!!

National Women's Soccer League

The Portland Thorns announced that it has appointed Robert Vilahamn as the Club's new Head Coach, pending receipt of his P1 visa. "Robert arrives with managerial experience at the highest levels of the women's game, possesses a strong track record of helping players grow, and will strengthen our team environment by providing new global perspectives and insights" President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos said. "His proactive, front-foot approach aligns with the identity and expectations of the Thorns and our supporters, and we look forward to welcoming him to Portland." The Swedish native arrives in Portland after most recently serving as the Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur Women in England's WSL between 2023-25, leading the team to their first Women's FA Cup final in his first season.

The Portland Thorns have hired Robert Vilahamn as their new head coach ahead of the upcoming season.

The North Carolina Courage held an introductory pre-season press conference for new Head Coach Mak Lind at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C, He became the third head coach in club history. "It's been a good preseason so far; we started focusing on attacking and scoring many goals," said Lind "If you look at our scrimmages and training I feel we are getting somewhere. If you have seen our games in the preseason, you have seen how many goal-scoring opportunities we have created. The style of play has been shown the past three scrimmages, so I am happy how we performed in those games and the training has been good. I think the players are looking forward to starting the season."

The Houston Dash announced that defender Avery Patterson signed a multi-year contract extension with the team through the 2028 season. "Avery's journey with the Dash has been defined by her competitive spirit, resiliency and unrelenting quest to improve every aspect of her game," said Angela Hucles Mangano, President of Women's Soccer. "This extension reflects the progress she has made since joining the club and our belief in who she can become as she continues her career here in Houston. She has embraced our environment, thrived within it, and continues to grow both as a player and as a leader for our club." The 23-year-old earned multiple honors in her second season with the team. She was named to the 2025 Best XI First Team, presented by Prime Video and nominated for the NWSL Defender of the Year award. Patterson was the third Dash player to receive the Best XI honor and the first since goalkeeper Jane Campbell was named to the Best XI in 2023. Patterson was also named the team MVP last season, her second team award since joining the Dash in 2024.

United Soccer League One

Despite a one-hour, forty-minute weather delay, Athletic Club Boise earned its first win in club history defeating Sarasota Paradise 1-0 behind a 76th-minute goal from Denys Kostyshyn at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch. Goalkeeper Joseph Andema recorded a clean sheet in his professional debut to secure the result.

BASEBALL

Pacific Coast League

Minor League Baseball announced that the 2026 Triple-A National Championship Game, which will feature the winners of the International League and Pacific Coast League meeting in a single-game format, will be played on Saturday, September 26th in Las Vegas. The Triple-A National Championship Game, which will follow the best-of-three League Championship Series of the two leagues, will crown an overall winner of the highest level of the Minor Leagues. "The Triple-A National Championship Game is a great way to wrap up the Minor League season and Las Vegas Ballpark continues to provide the perfect setting with great crowds and a great playoff atmosphere," said Morgan Sword, MLB's Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations. "We appreciate the Las Vegas Aviators serving as host for this nationally televised game to finish the Minor League season."

The Fresno Grizzlies announced that Andrew Milios will take the reins as the next General Manager of the team. Milios, who has been with the team since 2008, began with the organization as an Inside Sales Representative. As he moved up the ranks, his responsibilities included overseeing ticket sales, guiding the corporate partnerships department, and helping drive the day-to-day operations of the organization. Milios enters his new role after serving as Assistant General Manager since the 2019 season. "I am grateful for the opportunity to lead our incredible staff as we gear up for the 2026 season," said Andrew Milios, General Manager of the Fresno Grizzlies. "I can confidently say that our team is set up for success, and I look forward to continuing to bring the best in affordable family fun and entertainment to the Central Valley."

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball has announced the appointment of Jaime Weston as its first Commissioner, marking a pivotal moment in the league's evolution and a new era for professional women's volleyball in the United States. In its third season, Major League Volleyball (MLV) has emerged as the premier professional volleyball league in the country. Built on an athlete-first foundation, the league continues to expand with new franchises, growing fan demand, and increasing commercial momentum. Weston brings more than two decades of leadership experience across professional sports, media, and culture. A proven executive with 15+ years in the NFL front office, she accelerated fan growth, modernized the brand, and strengthened commercial performance across sponsors, media rights holders, and clubs. Most recently, she served as Chief Commercial Officer of USA Volleyball, steering brand and commercial strategy ahead of the LA 2028 Olympic Games. Earlier in her career, she held global leadership roles at Universal Music Group and On Location (a former division of Endeavor).

Major League Volleyball

Two of the nation's best collegiate head coaches - Beth Launiere and Dan Meske - have been named to lead the all-stars at the AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match on Saturday, March 28. The showcase of the top players in professional volleyball will be broadcast nationally by CBS Network Television. The two coaches have combined for well over 1,000 career victories as head and assistant coaches, with reputations as some of the best in college sports. Launiere retired as the head coach of Utah volleyball after 36 seasons at the conclusion of the 2025 campaign as the all-time winningest coach (689-439) in program history, and the second-winningest head coach of any sport at the University of Utah. Building the program from the ground up, Launiere put the Utes on the map as a perennial top 25 program. Her teams were ranked in the top 25 a total of 183 weeks, including a program-record 45 consecutive from 2000-02 with the record being repeated from 2019-22. Meske is coming off his first season at the University of Louisville, leading the team to a 26-7 record and NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. He took the reins after an eight-year stint as associate head coach, where the Cardinals earned a pair of national runner-up finishes, three national semifinals appearances, and four ACC titles.

League One Volleyball

League One Volleyball (LOVB), the nation's first professional volleyball league built from the club level up, today announced Louisville, Ky. and the Los Angeles area as the host cities for its 2026 Pro Playoffs and Championship, respectively. Featuring world-class athletes with a collective 23 Olympic medals, LOVB Pro is widely regarded as one of the top three professional leagues in the world. Broadcast details for the 2026 Pro Playoffs and Championship will be announced at a later date. LOVB's Pro Playoffs will take place Friday, April 10, through Sunday, April 12, at Freedom Hall in Louisville. The event coincides with the JVA World Challenge, one of the nation's largest junior volleyball tournaments and a marquee moment for the sport's youth pipeline, in which LOVB clubs actively participate. With Southern California hosting multiple major sporting events the weekend of April 16-18, the LOVB Championship is poised to command national attention and introduce new fans to professional volleyball at its highest level. With Los Angeles as home to LOVB's new expansion team for Season Three, LOVB Los Angeles, the event also helps launch the countdown to LA28, the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, where many of LOVB's decorated athletes, who collectively hold 23 Olympic medals, are expected to compete.

Anne Buijs earns Week 7 Offensive Player of the Week - LOVB Nebraska

Major League Rugby

World-renowned referee Nigel Owens breaks down Major League Rugby's new Referee Review System (RRS), the biggest change to officiating in MLR history. Starting in the 2026 season, the RRS replaces the TMO system, giving referees and teams the power to request reviews directly. Think NFL Coach's Challenge, but make it rugby.

Northwoods Softball League

The Grand Fork Spitfires Softball team is proud to announce the hiring of Aaron Alvarez as the team's head coach, marking a major milestone as the franchise prepares for its inaugural season. Alvarez brings a strong background in collegiate athletics, summer collegiate baseball, military service, and community leadership, a combination that aligns seamlessly with the Spitfires' mission. "I am more than excited and honored to be the head coach of this exciting new program," said Alvarez. "I look forward to helping players develop to become the best version of themselves for their respective school programs. Alvarez's playing career includes collegiate baseball experience at Reedley College in California and York University in Nebraska. He also gained valuable summer collegiate experience as a pitcher and bullpen coach with the Hastings Sodbusters in Hastings, Nebraska, and spent time pitching with the Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

From a Craiglist ad in 2012 to present day, here is a (mostly) complete story about the history of pro ultimate frisbee in the UFA. 2026 season starts on April 24!

Major League Table Tennis

The best moments from MLTT's stars in Day 2!

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

As Ryan Boyle said on Thursday night, "Carolina is having a moment." After starting the tournament with an 0-2 record, the Chaos rallied for three straight wins to capture their first Lexus Championship Series title behind inspired performances from Shane Knobloch and Austin Kaut, who paved the way for Carolina to down the undefeated Redwoods 24-16. "If you look at the beginning, going 0-2, we couldn't be discouraged," head coach Steven Brooks said. "We fought through those two games. Losing by one or losing by two in overtime. We knew that those things weren't going to make us fall apart because we were right there."

Here are the highlights

Women's Lacrosse League

The New York Charging captured the 2026 WLL Lexus Championship Series championship Sunday, defeating the California Palms 18-11. From the opening minutes, New York set a high pace. Despite playing in the semifinals the night before against the Boston Guard, the Charging came out energetic and composed, executing on both ends of the field. California, on the other hand, had the advantage of rest after a two-day break, but early opportunities failed to translate into goals, allowing New York to build a lead it held throughout the second half.

Here are the highlights

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Phoenix Mercury announced that Diana Taurasi, three-time WNBA Champion and WNBA all-time leading scorer, will be inducted into the Mercury Ring of Honor on August 16 when the team hosts the Portland Fire. Mercury legends, former teammates, coaches and family will be in attendance to celebrate Taurasi's 20-year career as she receives the organization's highest honor. "For two decades, Diana set the standard for what it means to win, compete and lead at the highest level, doing it in a way that was uniquely hers," said Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. "We look forward to celebrating her legendary career as we raise her name and number to the rafters." Taurasi (No. 3) will have her uniform number officially retired, joining Cheryl Miller, Jennifer Gillom (22), Bridget Pettis (32), Penny Taylor (13) and Michele Timms (7) in the Mercury's Ring of Honor.

What is going on with the WNBA? Napheesa Collier weighs in

Unrivaled Basketball

Mist vs Phantom - Full Championship Game Highlights

NBA G League

MarJon Beauchamp has been named the G League's Player of the Week after putting up 32.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 6.0 APG during a 2-0 stretch for the Blue Coats! This includes a career-high 40 PTS in 25 MIN off the bench vs. Grand Rapids.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Saskatoon Mamba of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that Isaiah Fox, current Associate Head Coach of the Utah Jazz's NBA G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, has been named the club's Head Coach for the 2026 season. Fox joins the Mamba after a decorated run as a player development leader and assistant coach across the world's top professional league, the National Basketball Association (NBA). Fox began his coaching career in 2016 as an Assistant Coach with the South Bay Lakers, eventually serving as a Player Development Coach with the Los Angeles Lakers. "We are thrilled to bring Isaiah's championship experience and player-first approach to Saskatoon and Saskatchewan," said Jason Ribeiro, Co-Chairman of the Saskatoon Mamba. "He's a teacher of the game who has repeatedly won in tournament and playoff environments - the exact kind of leader we need to reset our program and elevate our standard of play."

A message from your 2026 Mamba Head Coach

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

An unhinged end to this AHL matchup as the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders and Hartford Wolf Pack accumulate 198 PIM in the span of four minutes.

ECHL

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced they have acquired goaltender Alexis Gravel from the Trois-Rivieres Lions in exchange for future considerations. Gravel, 25, comes to South Carolina after making 11 appearances for the Belfast Giants of the EIHL this season, posting a 2.45 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 225 pound backstop is in his second full season of professional hockey after making 23 appearances for the Orlando Solar Bears last year and two for Adler Mannheim in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga in Germany. With the Solar Bears, Gravel posted a 10-7-5 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

Federal Prospect Hockey League

The Athens Rock Lobsters have acquired forward Kalib "Gus" Ford from the Twin City Thunderbirds in exchange for forward Kayson Gallant and defensemen Jack Johansen and Dominic Dumas, the organization announced. The move represents one of the most significant roster additions in franchise history as Athens strengthens its lineup ahead of the postseason while holding first place in the Continental Division. Ford arrives in Athens as one of the most accomplished and statistically dominant players in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Over multiple seasons with the Thunderbirds organization, he established himself as the franchise's all-time leading scorer and became the first player in team history to surpass the 100-career-goal milestone. His offensive production has been both prolific and consistent, setting a standard within the league. "This is a defining moment for our organization," said Head Coach and General Manager Garrett Rutledge. "When a player of Gus Ford's caliber becomes available, you act. He has proven himself as an elite scorer, a leader, and a competitor at the highest level of our league. Our locker room understands what this opportunity represents. We are committed to putting ourselves in the strongest possible position heading into the playoffs, and Gus strengthens that pursuit."

Professional Women's Hockey League

We're back in full swing! - First Week Back Recap

Western Hockey League

2025-26 WHL Power Rankings: Week 23

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

North American Hockey League

Top 5 Plays of the Week

FOOTBALL

United Football League

Can Ricky Proehl Lead the Battlehawks? Inside His First UFL Camp

Birmingham Faces Big Decisions in Training Camp

Canadian Football League

Signings That Could Shape the 2026 Season!







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 10, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.