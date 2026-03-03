Phoenix Mercury to Induct Diana Taurasi into Mercury Ring of Honor on August 16

Published on March 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced that Diana Taurasi, three-time WNBA Champion and WNBA all-time leading scorer, will be inducted into the Mercury Ring of Honor o n August 16 when the team hosts the Portland Fire. Mercury legends, former teammates, coaches and family will be in attendance to celebrate Taurasi's 20-year career as she receives the organization's highest honor.

"For two decades, Diana set the standard for what it means to win, compete and lead at the highest level, doing it in a way that was uniquely hers," said Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. "We look forward to celebrating her legendary career as we raise her name and number to the rafters."

Taurasi (No. 3) will have her uniform number officially retired, joining Cheryl Miller, Jennifer Gillom (22), Bridget Pettis (32), Penny Taylor (13) and Michele Timms (7) in the Mercury's Ring of Honor.

In 2024, the Mercury unveiled its new state-of-the-art practice facility in downtown Phoenix featuring the Diana Taurasi Courts, which celebrate the GOAT and her enduring legacy. Each court is adorned with a one-of-a-kind logo - a silhouette of Taurasi with her arms outstretched - an homage to the moment when she became the first player in WNBA history to eclipse 10,000 career points in 2023.

Selected first overall by Phoenix in the 2004 WNBA Draft, Taurasi spent a WNBA-record 20 seasons with one team (2004-14, 2016-24). In the most decorated career in league history, Taurasi led the Mercury to three WNBA championships (2007, 2009, 2014), four Finals appearances, was a 14-time All-WNBA selection, 11-time WNBA All-Star, two-time WNBA Finals MVP (2009, 2014), 2009 WNBA MVP, 2004 WNBA Rookie of the Year, and in 2021, was voted the league's Greatest Player of All-Time.

The only team athlete in Olympic history to amass six gold medals (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024 with Team USA), Taurasi retired as the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, and the only player in league history to eclipse the 10,000-career points mark.

Tickets are on sale now at phxmerc.com/tix.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 3, 2026

Phoenix Mercury to Induct Diana Taurasi into Mercury Ring of Honor on August 16 - Phoenix Mercury

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.