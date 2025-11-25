Phoenix Mercury Unveil Heroine and Explorer Uniforms Featuring New Modernized Brand

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today unveiled new Heroine and Explorer Edition uniforms that will debut in the 2026 WNBA season. The uniforms feature the Mercury's new bold and modernized brand look that honors the franchise's legacy while ushering in the next era of Mercury basketball.

The white Heroine jersey features "MERCURY" and the purple Explorer jersey features "PHOENIX" displayed boldly across the chest in the new modern "Mighty Mercury" typeface. The jersey numbers are also displayed in the original typeface, marking the first time in franchise history that the team's numbers have been in their own signature font. The wordmarks and numbers are outlined in the newly introduced psychic purple color.

The Heroine and Explorer jerseys feature colored shoulder straps, mirroring the accents on the Mercury's inaugural uniforms. On the back neckline, there is a patch with a silver trophy and the number three, celebrating the Mercury's three championship teams (2007, 2009, 2014). The jerseys' wordmarks are on an eight-degree arc as a nod to the Mercury's status as one of the WNBA's eight original franchises.

The team's modernized Mercury "M" is on the beltline of the shorts, and the right back leg features the primary logo. The diagonal lines across the bottom of the shorts represent the orange rings in the global logo, with the eight individual lines symbolizing the Mercury as one of the league's eight original franchises. The asymmetrical lines - positioned at 19.97 degrees in honor of the Mercury's inaugural 1997 season - also call back to the shorts worn by the Phoenix Suns in the 1990s when the two teams began their 30-year history together.

As part of the Mercury's revolutionary rotating badge partnership, Flipper's is currently displayed on the left shoulder of all Mercury jerseys. Fry's Food Stores, the Mercury's longtime partner, is featured below the number on the front of both the Heroine and Explorer jerseys.

The Explorer Edition jersey will be available for purchase in the spring. Mercury apparel and hats featuring the new branding are now available at the Team Shop and online at shop.phoenixmercury.com.

More information on the Mercury's Heroine and Explorer Edition uniforms is available at phxmerc.com/newlook.







