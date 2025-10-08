Alyssa Thomas Named to WNBA All-Defensive First Team

PHOENIX - Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas has been selected to the 2025 WNBA All-Defensive First Team, the WNBA announced today. The honor marks Thomas' third career All-Defensive First Team nod, and her seventh overall with four All-Defensive Second Team selections.

Thomas led the Mercury to their best defensive rating (100.4) since 2019 in the regular season. She was tied for third in the league in defensive win shares (2.8), ranked fifth in steals per game (1.6) and second in 2+ steal games (23). Thomas joins Brittney Griner (2014, 2015, 2018) and Brianna Turner (2020, 2021) as the only players in Mercury history to be named to an All-Defensive First Team.

WNBA All-Defensive teams were voted on by a panel of national sportswriters and broadcasters.

In her first season with the Mercury, Thomas averaged 15.4 points on a career-high 53.2% shooting from the field (6th in WNBA), a career-high 9.2 assists (1st), 8.8 rebounds (3rd) and 1.6 steals (5th). She became the first player in WNBA history to average 15+ points, 8+ rebounds, 9+ assists and 1+ steals while shooting 50%+ from the field - the only NBA players to have done so are LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Nikola Jokić. The six-time All-Star set a new WNBA single-season record for triple-doubles (eight), eclipsing her previous mark of six in 2023. Thomas also set a new WNBA single-season assists record (357) and franchise single-season rebounds record (344).

Thomas and the Mercury take on the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals tonight at 5 p.m. PT at Mortgage Matchup Center. Limited tickets are available at phxmerc.com/tix.







