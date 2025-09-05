Phoenix Mercury Clinch Homecourt Advantage for Round 1 of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs
Published on September 4, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
The Phoenix Mercury have clinched homecourt advantage for Round 1 of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, following tonight's win over the Washington Mystics. Game 1 of the best-of-three series will be on Sept. 14 at PHX Arena (time TBA). If necessary, Game 3 will be played at PHX Arena on either Sept. 18 or Sept. 19. Tickets for Round 1 are on sale now at phxmerc.com/tix.
