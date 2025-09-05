Phoenix Mercury Clinch Homecourt Advantage for Round 1 of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs

Published on September 4, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







The Phoenix Mercury have clinched homecourt advantage for Round 1 of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, following tonight's win over the Washington Mystics. Game 1 of the best-of-three series will be on Sept. 14 at PHX Arena (time TBA). If necessary, Game 3 will be played at PHX Arena on either Sept. 18 or Sept. 19. Tickets for Round 1 are on sale now at phxmerc.com/tix.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.