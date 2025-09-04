Fever Forward Chloe Bibby Ruled out for Remainder of the Season; Team Signs Guard Bree Hall

Published on September 4, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever today announced that forward Chloe Bibby will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to a left knee injury. In a related move, the Fever has signed guard Bree Hall to a Rest-of-Season hardship contract.

Bibby, who joined the Fever on July 25 via a seven-day contract and was later signed through the rest of the season, is expected to make a full recovery.

Hall was drafted by Indiana No. 20 overall in the 2025 WNBA draft and spent preseason with the team. Hall appeared in the exhibition game against the Brazil National Team on May 4, where she scored nine points and recorded four rebounds.

A two-time NCAA Champion at the University of South Carolina, Hall was also signed to multiple hardship contracts with the Golden State Valkyries during the 2025 season.

Hall will wear No. 3 for the Fever.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.