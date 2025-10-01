Indiana Fever Season Comes to a Close in Resilient Game Five Overtime Loss

Published on October 1, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Indiana Fever ended their postseason run one game shy of a berth to the WNBA Finals, falling 107-98 in overtime in Game Five of the WNBA Semifinals at the Las Vegas Aces. The Fever showed their resilience until the end, playing nearly the entire second half and all of overtime without Kelsey Mitchell, who left the game just minutes into the third, and Aliyah Boston who fouled out in the final minute of regulation.

The two sides went blow for blow throughout the first quarter, tied 23-23 at the end of the first with Shey Peddy leading the Fever with seven points. The second quarter continued the trend of each team trading baskets on either end of the court, with the Aces taking the slight 47-45 advantage at the halftime break despite a nine-point quarter from Odyssey Sims.

Indiana was trailing by just one point at 8:13 in the third quarter before losing guard Mitchell for the remainder of the game, with the Aces going out in front, 71-63, with one quarter remaining. Despite another tough blow to the Fever lineup, the Indiana defense held the Aces to 15 points in the fourth quarter, while scoring 23 of their own, setting up Sims to tie the game with 22 seconds remaining and send it into overtime.

The Aces scored three consecutive three-pointers at the start of the overtime period, and though the Fever pulled within one possession on a late Peddy three-pointer, they were unable to complete the comeback, giving Las Vegas the 3-2 series victory.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Indiana's 98 points scored are tied for the third most in a playoff game, matching the previous record set on September 21, 2015, against Chicago.

Kelsey Mitchell's 15 points brings her 2025 postseason total to 178 across eight games played, giving her the third-most points in a single postseason in Fever playoff history. Only Tamika Catchings has more, having scored 190 in 2012 and 179 in 2015, both of which included 10 games each.

Odyssey Sims set a new career high for points in a playoff game with 27 points, surpassing her previous high of 22 points set on September 19, 2015, against Phoenix and then matched on September 27, 2017.

Aliyah Boston's 16 rebounds are tied for the fourth most in a Fever playoff game. The 16 rebounds bring her 2025 postseason total to 91, the fourth most in a single postseason in Fever playoff history, and her playoff career total to 121, the fourth most in Fever playoff history across a player's career.







