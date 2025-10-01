Las Vegas Aces Defeat Fever 107-98 in OT, Advance to 3rd Finals in 4 Years

Published on October 1, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young combined for 67 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces (3-2) back to the WNBA Finals for the third time in four years in a thrilling 107-98 overtime victory over the Indiana Fever (2-3) on Tuesday night in Michelob ULTRA Arena. In the must-win semifinals Game 5, Wilson had 35 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and 4 blocked shots; Young tallied 32 points and 10 rebounds; and Chelsea Gray topped out with 17 points, 6 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots.

The No. 2 Aces, who have home court advantage over the No. 4 Phoenix Mercury, will open the best-of-seven WNBA Finals at home on Oct. 3 at 5 pm on ESPN (all times Pacific), followed by Game 2 on Oct. 5 at 12 pm on ABC. Games 3 and 4 will move to Phoenix on Oct. 8 and 10. If necessary, Game 5 will be played Oct. 12 in Las Vegas, Game 6 will be Oct. 15 in Phoenix and Game 7 moves back to Las Vegas on Oct. 17.

Indiana had six players score in double figures, paced by 27 points from Odyssey Sims, while Aliyah Boston put up a double-double of 11 points and 16 boards.

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT Final

Aces 23 24 24 15 21 107

Fever 23 22 18 23 12 98

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 23, Indiana 23)

The longest run of unanswered points was 5 as the lead changed hands 6 times and the score was knotted thrice. The Aces shot 52.6% (10-19 FGs) from the floor and 2 of 6 from deep and Indiana hit 42.1% (8-19 FGs) of its field goal attempts and 2 of 4 from 3-point. The Fever made 5 of 6 from the line and Las Vegas made its lone free throw attempt. Wilson scored 8 and Young had 7 for the Aces, Shay Peddy scored 7 to lead Indiana.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 47, Indiana 45)

Neither team held more than a 3-point edge in the second quarter, which saw 10 lead changes and 8 tied scores. The Aces hit 8 of 18 (.444) from the field and 3 of 6 behind the arc; the Fever shot 7 of 18 (.389) overall and just 1 of 6 (.167) from distance. Gray hit 3 of 3 and led the Aces with 7 points, Sims scored a high of 9 for the visitors.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 71, Indiana 65)

The Aces never relinquished the lead in the third and slowly built on it. Holding a 59-55 edge following an Indiana 3 at 5:45, the Aces got a jumper from Wilson and a 3-pointer from Young for their largest lead of the frame, 64-55, at 3:56. Indiana cut it to 67-63 with 1:20 on the clock but 4 points from Wilson closed the quarter for an 8-point Las Vegas advantage. Las Vegas shot 52.9% from the field and Indiana made 50% of its attempts. Wilson scored 13 on 5 of 6 from the field and Natasha Howard led with 7 for Indiana.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 86, Indiana 86)

The Aces took a 77-68 lead 2 and a half minutes into the fourth. From there, however, the Fever strung together a quad of 4-0 spurts in a 16-6 run that knotted the score at 84-all with 52 seconds left in regulation. Young scored the final 2 points for the Aces from the line with 27.1 seconds to go, but Sims, who had 10 points in the quarter, hit a floater with 22.5 seconds left. A pair of missed Aces layups in the final 0.4 seconds sent the game into extra time. Indiana caught fire and made 64.3% (9-14 FGs) from the floor while the Aces dropped to 33.3% (6-18 FGs), enabling the Fever to reel back the lead in the final frame. Young and Wilson paced the Aces with 7 and 7 points.

Overtime Highlights (Las Vegas 107, Indiana 98)

The Aces scored first and hit a trio of 3s in a 9-4 opening run. An Indiana and-1 narrowed the gap to 2, 95-93, with 2:13 on the clock. After a Jewell Loyd offensive board, Young was fouled and hit both her tries. Indiana missed on the other end and Gray got a layup to make it 99-93 with 69 seconds to play. After scores on both ends, Indiana hit a 3 with 42.1 ticks remaining that left the Aces holding a 101-98 edge. Over the final 20.7 seconds, the Fever went 0 of 3 from the field and sent the Aces to the line, where they scored 6 of 6 to seal the win. The Aces shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point and 8 of 8 from the line; Indiana went 4 of 8 from the floor, 1 of 2 from deep and 3 of 3 at the stripe. Gray hit 3 of 3 from the floor, including 2 of 2 from distance to lead all scorers with 8 points; no Fever athlete had more than 4.

KEY STATS

Las Vegas finished shooting 47.5% (38-80 FGs), 42.3% (11-26 3pt FGs) beyond the arc and 90.9% (20-22 FTs) from the charity stripe. Indiana recorded 47.9% (35-73 FGs) from the field, 41.2% (7-17 3pt FGs) from 3-point range and 87.5% (21-24 FTs) of its free throws.

The Fever controlled points in the paint 46-38, as well as 2nd chance points 19-10. The Aces won fast break points 11-8.

There were 13 lead changes and 16 ties.

Indiana outrebounded Las Vegas 40-21, including 28-15 on the offensive glass.

The Fever had 21 turnovers resulting in 31 Aces points, while the Aces recorded 8 turnovers resulting in 7 Fever points.

The Aces recorded 10 blocks to a Fever's 1.

GAME NOTES

Wilson and Young became the first set of teammates to score at least 30 points each in a playoff game.

In recording her 8th career playoff 30-point game, Wilson moved into a tie with Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi for the most in playoff history.

With her 3 rd 30-point playoff game of 2025, Wilson tied her own league record for most 30-point games in a single playoff run.

Wilson became the first player in postseason history with at least 30 points, 5 assists, 4 steals and 4 blocks.

Wilson's 8 made free throws moved her past Candace Parker (234) and into No. 5 all-time with a total of 241 playoff free throws. Lindsay Whalen (250) is No. 4.

No. 5 Wilson (110) is 5 assists away from passing No. 4 Becky Hammon (114) on the franchise's all-time playoff assists list.

Young broke a tie with Sabrina Ionescu, moved past No. 16 Stewart (72) and into No. 15 on the W's all-time playoffs 3-pointers made list with a total of 75. Katie Smith stands at No. 14 with 78.

Gray entered the game needing 17 points to hit the 850 milestone in postseason play and is now the 13th player in W history with at least 850.

Gray moved into the No. 13 spot on the W's all-time playoff scoring list and trails No. 12 Deanna Nolan (867).

Gray entered the game with 99 3-pointers made in the playoffs. With her 2, she now has 101 and is the 6th player to knock down at least 100 3-pointers in the postseason.

With the win, Becky Hammon broke a tie with former Indiana head coach Lin Dunn (23) and is now tied with Brian Agler at No. 6 with 24 wins.

Young's 32 points and 10 assists are both playoff career-highs. She previously scored 26 points against New York on Oct. 8, 2023, and dished out 9 assists against Indiana in Game 4.

Wilson, who now has 115 playoff assists, passed Hammon (114) for No. 4 on the franchise's all-time playoff assists list.

UP NEXT: The Aces host the Mercury in WNBA Finals Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 3 at 5 pm on ESPN. Tickets are on sale now for Games 1 and 2, as well as Games 5 and 7, if necessary.







