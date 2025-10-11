Aces Sweep Mercury for 2025 WNBA Championship for Third Title in Four Years

Published on October 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







PHOENIX - The Las Vegas Aces (4-0) capped their remarkable season with a sweep of the Phoenix Mercury (0-4), taking Game 4 of the 2025 Finals 97-86 for their third World Championship in four years. A'ja Wilson earned her second Finals M'VP honor and in doing so, became the first player in league history to be named M'VP, Defensive Player of the Year, Finals M'VP in the same season. Wilson posted 31 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocked shots in Game 4 and led all players in the Finals with averages of 28.5 ppg and 11.8 rpg to go with 2.0 bpg and 4.0 apg.

Also scoring in double figures in the final game of the year were Chelsea Gra y and Jackie Young, who scored 18 points each, Jewell Loyd added 12 and Dana Evans chipped in 10.

Kahleah Copper scored a team-high 30 points for Phoenix.

TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Aces 30 24 22 21 97

Mercury 21 17 24 24 86

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 30, Phoenix 21)

The Aces scored first and never trailed. NaLyssa Smith broke a 4-4 tie with a free throw at 8:08 and the Aces never relinquished the lead. There were no significant runs in the first quarter - the longest was a 6-0 spurt by the Aces. Las Vegas shot 55% from the field and the Mercury hit on 50% of their field goal attempts. Wilson scored a high of 12 points and Copper led the Merc with 5.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 54, Phoenix 38)

The Aces netted 4 3-pointers in a 12-2 run that opened things up 42-23 at 7:35. The Aces lead never dropped below 15 points the remainder of the half. Neither team shot particularly well from the field - the Aces hit 38.1% of their attempts and the Mercury made 35.3% of theirs. However, Las Vegas made 6 of 11 (.545) from distance, while Phoenix was 1 of 6 (.167) behind the arc. The Aces scored 8 points off Mercury turnovers and gave up zero from their lone miscue. Evans led all scorers with 8 points and Alyssa Thomas scored 7 on the other end.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 76, Phoenix 62)

The Aces maintained their lead and at the quarter's midway point, were out front 66-49. However, an 11-5 push by the Mercury narrowed the gap to 11, 71-60, with 1:33 on the clock. The Aces outscored the Mercury 5-2 to close the frame. Phoenix caught fire in the third, shooting 52.9% from the field, while holding the Aces to 33.3% of their attempts. The Aces made 13 of 16 from the line and Phoenix was 5 of 5 from the charity stripe. Copper and Wilson matched each other's 13 points.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 97, Phoenix 86)

Phoenix rallied in the start of the fourth, scoring the first 8 points in a 10-2 run and the Aces lead was cut to 78-72 in less than 3 minutes. The eventual champions responded with the next 6 points for an 84-72 lead at 5:55. Phoenix was unable to string together anything of significance and the Aces closed with the championship. The Aces made just 5 of 19 from the field, 2 of 9 from 3-point, but netted 9 of 10 from the stripe; Phoenix shot 9 of 15 overall, 2 of 4 from deep and 4 of 6 from the line. Young scored a high of 10 and Copper had 8.

KEY STATS

The Aces finished the night shooting 38.9% (28-72 FGs) from the field and 38.7% (12-31 3pt FGS) behind the arc; the Mercury made 49.2% (32-65 FGs) overall but just 27.8% (5-18 3pt FGs from distance.

Las Vegas shot 29 of 35 (.829) from the line, where the Mercury hit 17 of 19 (.895).

The Mercury outrebounded the Aces 41-32.

The Aces converted 18 Mercury turnovers into 26 points, while giving up just 6 on their own miscues.

Phoenix dominated the paint, 48-28, but the Aces owned an 11-7 edge on second chance points and the Merc won the fast break 10-9.

GAME NOTES

Young's record for consecutive free throws was halted at 35, when she missed the second of two attempts from the line at 5:54 in the third quarter. The streak dated to Sept. 23.

The Las Vegas Aces secured their third WNBA Championship in franchise history, winning three of the last four titles since 2022. They are now tied with the Los Angeles Sparks, Phoenix Mercury and Detroit Shock for second all-time in league history for most WNBA Championships

Wilson was named the 2025 WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player after averaging 28.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over four WNBA Finals games. Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to win Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year (Co-DPOY) and WNBA Finals MVP in the same season. She also:

Became the sixth player to win Finals MVP multiple times, joining Breanna Stewart (2x), Cynthia Cooper-Dyke (4x), Diana Taurasi (2x), Lisa Leslie (2x) and Tamika Catchings (2x)

Set the record for most points (set in Game 3) and rebounds in a single postseason. In Game 4, she passed Jonquel Jones' single postseason rebounding record of 116 in 2023

Set the mark for scoring in a single Finals series, improving upon Cappie Pondexter's previous record of 110 points during the 2007 Finals

Climbed to third on the all-time postseason scoring list, surpassing Catchings (1,141) and Candace Parker (1,149)

Chelsea Gray

Moved into 7th on the all-time Finals scoring list with 298 points.

Ranks No. 3 on the W's Finals steals list (34).

Lists No. 8 for all-time playoff games with 65

Ranks No. 6 on the W's all-time playoffs steals list (XX)

Is No. 3 on the franchise playoff scoring list with 616 points.

Jewell Loyd

Averaged 31:14 minutes per game in the Finals, which set a record for a reserve in a Finals series.

A'ja Wilson

Set the WNBA record for most rebounds in a single postseason with 120.

Ranks No. 3 on the league's all-time playoffs scoring list.

Has the most points ever in Finals series with 114

Owns the No. 3 spot in free throws made in a Finals game with her 17 free throws made.

Is No. 3 on the W's Finals scoring list with 336 points.

Moved into 1st all-time in WNBA Finals history with Finals games with at least 25 points, tying Stewart and Cynthia Cooper-Dyke with 5 games apiece.

Lists No. 3 on the all-time Finals blocked shots list with 26.

Became the first player to record three consecutive Finals games with at least 5 points.

Jackie Young

Tied Sue Bird for the WNBA record for most playoff games (4) with at least 5 assists in the first quarter. Young also has the most 5-assist first quarters (3) in a single postseason (2025). Bird is next with 2 (2010 and 2020).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 11, 2025

Aces Sweep Mercury for 2025 WNBA Championship for Third Title in Four Years - Las Vegas Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.