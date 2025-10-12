Aces Set 2025 Championship Celebration Presented by Ally

Published on October 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







Below please find the most up-to-date information regarding the Las Vegas Aces 2025 Championship Celebration presented by Ally.

CORPORATE PARTNERS

The Las Vegas Aces 2025 Championship Celebration is presented by Ally. Ally has become a leading brand in women's sports, consistently investing to make it easier and more rewarding than ever to be a fan.

LOCATION

Due to construction on Las Vegas Boulevard, and in an effort to keep the celebration accessible for fans, this year's route is as follows:

The convoy will begin at Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard at 5 pm, and continue up the Southbound Lane of Las Vegas Blvd. to Park Avenue. It will then turn left on Park Avenue, left on Connector Road and concludes at Toshiba Plaza/T-Mobile Arena where the players will walk a red carpet to the stage.

Fans are asked to gather along the west side of the celebration route along Las Vegas Boulevard and Park Avenue, and join the team for the celebration in Toshiba Plaza.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

The below items are a partial list of items that are NOT allowed on Toshiba Plaza. Toshiba Plaza is private property. Prohibited items at T-Mobile Arena are subject to change. Please note if you have any questions to please contact Guest Services at T-Mobile Arena for specific policies/information.

No backpacks or bags of any size will be permitted into the venue except for small clutches (9" x 5" x 2" max). During events backpacks are discouraged from the Plaza.

Tripods, Monopods, professional filming or content creation is prohibited in the plaza

Weapons, Firearms, Pepper Spray, or Mace

Illegal Drugs or Substances

Flammable Liquids, Aerosol Cans,

Laser Pointers, Flares, or Fireworks

Balls, Projectiles, or Optical Illusions

Coolers, Ice Chests, or Folding Chairs

Patrons Without Shoes or Shirt

Masks, or Chains

Drones

Animals or Pets (accommodations made for trained, harnessed, ADA and housebroken service animals)

Unapproved Pamphlets, Handouts, Ads or Flyers without prior consent from Arena Management.

Toshiba Plaza is private property, and all Public Forum questions can be emailed to Guest Services.

Clothing, garments, or signs displaying explicit language, profanity, or derogatory characterization toward any person(s)

Unapproved mascots/ performers

Signs, Flags, or Banners exceeding 11" x 17" or attached to a pole/stick. Signs must be relevant to event. Signs may not contain or display obscene or offensive language and/or pictures as determined by T-Mobile Arena Management. Management reserves the right to prohibit or remove a sign or banner at any time.

*Management reserves the right to modify prohibited items at any time.

DATE

Friday, October 17.

TIME

The formal celebration will run from approximately 5:00-7:30 pm PT.

Fans will be able to access Toshiba Plaza beginning at 3:00 pm PT.

MERCHANDISE

The Aces Pop-Up Store opens at Toshiba Plaza at 4:00 pm PT. Fans may also visit AcesTeamShop.com.

TALENT

The Aces' award-winning, in-arena, game presentation team, "3PT", is producing the on-stage celebration, utilizing the talents that have made Aces games must-attend events since moving to Las Vegas. PA Announcer Chet Buchanan, in-arena hosts CJ Simpson and Joe Brown, along with the High Rollers, Full Tilt Dance Crew, and the Raiderettes will all be in attendance to help celebrate the Aces third World Championship.

THE PROCESSION ROUTE

Media are welcome to shoot the procession from anywhere along the route. Should you wish to shoot from properties on the strip, please reach out to the owners of those properties to secure permission.

STAGING

Staging for the celebration will be on the south side of Toshiba Plaza, and face north. A red carpet will stretch from the New York/New York Connector Drive in front of the stage. Players, coaches, team personnel and dignitaries will walk the red carpet for photographs.

THE PIT

There will be an area near the main stage, from which photographers and videographers may shoot the celebration. You MUST be credentialed for The Pit in order to have access to this area.

THE RISERS

A series of Risers will be stationed approximately 80 feet in front of the Main Stage from which TV stations and select photographers may film/shoot the celebration. You MUST be credentialed for The Risers in order to have access to this area.

HARDWIRED ETHERNET/INTERNET ACCESS

TV stations needing hardwired ethernet/internet access should contact Scott Ghertner at sghertner@mgmresorts.com no later than 5 pm PT, Monday, Oct. 13.

ONE-ON-ONES

Given the nature of the event, one-on-ones with players and coaches will not be possible. Should you wish to speak with Aces President Nikki Fargas or other team executives throughout the course of the day, please let us know, and we will do our best to accommodate.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 12, 2025

Aces Set 2025 Championship Celebration Presented by Ally - Las Vegas Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.