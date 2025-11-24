Pair of Aces to Participate in USA National Team December Training Camp

Las Vegas Aces News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (Nov. 24, 2025) - The USA Basketball Women's National Team announced today that Las Vegas Aces guards Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young are among the 18 players who will participate in a training camp set for Dec. 12-14 at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

Fresh off winning a third WNBA Championship in four years, two-time Olympic gold medalists Gray and Young headline the roster that also features 2024 Olympic gold medalists Kahleah Copper, Brittney Griner and Kelsey Plum, as well as 2024 3x3 Olympic bronze medalist Dearica Hamby.

Training camp participants also include Lauren Betts, Aliyah Boston, Cameron Brink, Brionna Jones, Paige Bueckers, Veronica Burton, Sonia Citron, Caitlin Clark, Kiki Iriafen, Rickea Jackson, Angel Reese and JuJu Watkins.

2025-28 USA Basketball Women's National Team head coach Kara Lawson (Duke University) will lead training camp. She will be assisted by court coaches Natalie Nakase, Nate Tibbetts and Stephanie White.

USA Women's National Team managing director Sue Bird will use the camp to evaluate players for the 2026 USA team that will compete in the 2026 FIBA World Cup, which will take place from Sept. 4-13, 2026, in Berlin, when the USA will be seeking its fifth consecutive World Cup gold medal.







