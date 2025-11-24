Chicago Sky Add Latricia Trammell as Assistant Coach

Published on November 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky today announced Latricia Trammell as an assistant on head coach Tyler Marsh's staff.

Trammell joins the Sky with eight seasons of WNBA coaching experience, including two years as the head coach of the Dallas Wings from 2023-24. She was most recently a special assistant on Lynne Roberts' staff in Los Angeles during the 2025 season.

"Latricia's three decades of coaching experience and impressive resume make her a thrilling addition to the staff," Marsh said. "She's produced impressive results at every level of her career and will be key in elevating the Sky."

In Trammell's first year as head coach in 2023, the Wings won 22 games, their most since relocating to Dallas in 2016. Their 22-win season was also the franchise's most since its last Finals appearance as the Detroit Shock in 2018.

In addition to regular season success, Trammell's Wings won a first-round playoff series in 2023, their first and only since relocating to Dallas. The Wings had a potent offense in both seasons under Trammell, ranking third in points per game and offensive rating in 2023, and ranking fourth in points per game and first in pace the following year.

For her efforts, Trammell was runner-up for Coach of the Year in 2023 and oversaw players earn one Most Improved Player and two All-WNBA selections in her two seasons there.

Trammell began her coaching career at the high school level before making the jump to college as an assistant at Texas Women's University in 2003. She got her first collegiate head coaching job at Western State from 2007-12 before returning to Oklahoma City University in 2012, where she also previously served as an assistant.

In three years with Oklahoma City, Trammell compiled an 85-10 record, winning the NAIA Championship in each of her last two seasons there.

She moved to the professional ranks as an assistant for the San Antonio Stars (now Las Vegas Aces) in 2017 before spending 2019-22 in the same role for Los Angeles.

While with Los Angeles in 2019-22, Trammell again helped oversee several star-caliber seasons. Sparks players earned four All-WNBA selections, one Defensive Player of the Year, two Defensive Player of the Year runner-ups, two All-Defensive Team selections and one top-three Most Valuable Player finish during Trammell's tenure. The Sparks also did not finish with lower than a top-four defensive rating in each of her first three seasons there.

With Trammell serving as special assistant of the Sparks in 2025, Los Angeles finished the year ranked second in points per game and first in pace.

