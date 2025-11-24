Sky Land No. 5 Overall Pick in 2026 Draft

LOS ANGELES - The Chicago Sky won the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft determined in today's WNBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm held in Los Angeles.

The Dallas Wings won the No. 1 overall pick, Minnesota landed at No. 2, Seattle at No. 3 and Washington at No. 4.

This marks the second time in franchise history that the Sky have earned the No. 5 overall pick. The Sky selected Cheyenne Parker-Tyus fifth overall in 2015.

In order to obtain the fifth overall pick, the Sky made the following trades impacting 2026 first-round picks:

On Feb. 6, 2024, in the move that brought Kamilla Cardoso and Michaela Onyenwere to the Sky, Chicago acquired Phoenix's 2026 first-round pick (No. 12)

On April 14, 2024, the Sky sent the rights to swap their own 2026 first-round pick to the Minnesota Lynx in the move that brought Angel Reese to Chicago

Because Chicago's pick (No. 2) ended up better than Minnesota's (No. 15), Minnesota exercised its swap

On July 17, 2024, in the trade that brought Rachel Banham to Chicago, the Sky acquired the rights to swap Phoenix's 2026 first-round pick with Connecticut's

Because Connecticut's pick (No. 5) ended up better than Phoenix's (No. 12), Chicago exercised its swap

On April 13, 2025, the Sky relinquished their rights to Minnesota's 2026 first-round pick (No. 15) for the No. 11 pick in 2025 (Hailey Van Lith later selected)

Lottery odds are based on the two-year (2024 and 2025) cumulative records of the five teams that did not make the playoffs in the most recent season. The Sun went 39-45 over the past two seasons, which means the Sky had the fifth-longest odds to receive the No. 1 overall pick at 55 chances out of 1,000 (5.5% chance).

In addition to the fifth pick, the Sky have No. 17 (second round), No. 26 (second round) and No. 32 (third round).

The Sky picked twice before at No. 17, selecting Betnijah Laney-Hamilton in 2015 and Angie Bjorklund in 2011. They've never picked at No. 26 before.

Chicago held the No. 32 pick once before, selecting Kiah Gillespie in 2020.

The 2026 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm is on April 13.







