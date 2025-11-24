Dallas Wings Win Top Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft

Published on November 23, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The Dallas Wings today won the 2026 WNBA Draft Lottery and will have the first overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft to be held on Monday, April 13, 2026.

The results of the 25th annual Lottery were revealed by WNBA Head of League Operations Bethany Donaphin during the 30-minute, WNBA Draft Lottery Special on ESPN. following its presentation of the TCU vs. North Carolina State women's basketball game. This marks the 14th consecutive year that ESPN networks has presented the WNBA Draft Lottery.

Dallas, which entered the Lottery with the most chances to win the top pick (420 out of 1,000), won the WNBA Draft Lottery for the second consecutive year. In November 2024, the Wings won the top pick for the first time in team history after participating in the Lottery 11 previous times. The franchise used that No. 1 overall pick to select Paige Bueckers, who went on to be voted as a starter in the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game and as the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year.

This also marks the fifth time in the history of the WNBA Draft Lottery that the results matched the order of chances held by the Lottery teams. The prior instances were ahead of the 2009, 2015, 2016, and 2018 WNBA drafts.

The Minnesota Lynx, which had the second-most chances to win the top pick (261), will have the second selection. The Seattle Storm will select third after having the third-most chances to land the top pick (167).

The fourth selection belongs to the Washington Mystics, which had 97 chances to receive the first pick. The Chicago Sky, which had the fifth-most chances to garner the top pick (55), rounds out the top five.

Lottery odds were based on the two-year (2024 and 2025) cumulative records of the five teams that did not make the playoffs in the most recent season. With a cumulative record of 19-65, the Wings had the most assigned combinations (420 out of 1,000) and were guaranteed at least the third pick.

The order of selection for the remainder of the first round as well as the second and third rounds will be announced at a later date.

A representative from the accounting firm of Ernst & Young was in attendance to oversee the Lottery process.

The following are results of the 2026 WNBA Draft Lottery.

Pick Team Combined 2024-2025 Record Chances (out of 1,000)

1 Dallas Wings 19-65 420

2 Minnesota Lynx from Chicago Sky 23-61* 261

3 Seattle Storm from Los Angeles Sparks 29-55^ 167

4 Washington Mystics 30-54 97

5 Chicago Sky from Connecticut Sun 39-45+ 55

* Chicago and Minnesota extinguished Minnesota's right to swap its own first round pick for Chicago's own first round pick and Chicago has traded its own first round pick to Minnesota (Sika Koné, Nikolina Milić, 4/14/24), (Draft picks, 4/13/25)

^ Los Angeles had traded its own first round pick to Seattle (Kia Nurse, 1/31/24)

+ Phoenix had traded its own first round pick to Chicago (Kahleah Copper, Morgan Bertsch, Michaela Onyenwere, Brianna Turner, 2/6/24) and Chicago had swapped Phoenix's first round pick for Connecticut's own first round pick (Marina Mabrey, Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson, 7/17/24)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.