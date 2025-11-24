Dallas Wings Win No. 1 Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft Lottery

Published on November 23, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles, CA - The Dallas Wings have secured the No. 1 pick for the 2026 WNBA Draft, as the league held its annual Draft Lottery on Sunday. The results were unveiled live on ESPN, with the Wings winning the No. 1 pick, while the Minnesota Lynx earned the No. 2 selection, Seattle Storm No. 3, Washington Mystics No. 4, and Chicago Sky No. 5. It marks the second consecutive year Dallas has drawn the No. 1 pick in the Draft Lottery. The 2026 WNBA Draft is scheduled for Monday, April 13, 2026.

Dallas Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller was made available to the media following the Draft Lottery. View and download the recording of the availability HERE.

The Wings won the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery as well and went on to select Paige Bueckers first overall at the 2025 WNBA Draft. The 6-0 guard from the University of Connecticut had a record-setting rookie season capped by winning 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year honors.

Maddy Siegrist, who was the Wings' lottery pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft (selected third overall) served as the Dallas representative at both the 2025 and 2026 WNBA Draft Lotteries.

Dallas has earned back-to-back No. 1 draft picks for the first time in franchise history. Two other franchises have earned back-to-back top picks in WNBA history, with the Indiana Fever being the most recent team to do so in 2023 and 2024.

"It is great for our franchise to have this opportunity," said recently announced Dallas Wings Head Coach Jose Fernandez. "We will continue to evaluate the great position we are in for next season and for the future of the organization. Our fans and season ticket members I'm sure are as excited as we are about tonight's results."

Lottery odds were based on the two-year (2024 and 2025) cumulative records of the five teams that did not make the playoffs in the most recent season. The Wings had the most assigned combinations (420 out of 1,000) and were guaranteed at least the third pick. As the result of a prior trade between Minnesota and Chicago (23-61), the Lynx possessed the Sky's first round pick and had 261 chances out of 1,000 to win the top pick. Seattle, which owned the Los Angeles Sparks' (29-55) first round pick by virtue of a January 2024 trade, had the third-most chances (167). Washington, 30-54 over the past two seasons, had 97 chances out of 1,000 to win the top pick, and Chicago, which owned the Connecticut Sun's (39-45) first round selection, had the fifth most chances (55).

A limited number of Dallas Wings season tickets remain for the 2026 campaign. To purchase, call 817-469-9464 or email tickets@dallaswings.com.







